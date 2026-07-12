Hundreds protest plans to sell Morrison Family YMCA in Ballantyne

CHARLOTTE — Several hundred people crowded in front of the doors of the Morrison Family YMCA in Ballantyne Sunday, protesting plans to sell it.

Channel 9 reported the YMCA agreed to sell the property to the Moments of Hope Church, which plans to redevelop the site for its members.

Besides recreation, the building has hosted Forest Hill Church for years.

Families say they’re hoping to save a place they’ve been enjoying for generations.

“This is a place that’s open to everyone, regardless of race, religion, or creed. We all gather here as a community,” one family said. “Kids come here for after school, for summer camp, people come here to work out, to worship. Removing that from the community, how could it not damage it?”

The Morrison Family YMCA will stay open until next summer.

The YMCA shared the following statement with Channel 9:

“We understand that some members and community supporters continue to have strong feelings about this decision, and we respect the right of individuals to peacefully express their views.

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte Board of Directors carefully evaluated this opportunity before approving the Purchase and Sale Agreement. The Board of Directors approved the transaction, the Purchase and Sale Agreement has been executed, and the YMCA is moving forward with the transaction.

Our focus is on honoring the commitments to our members, staff, partners and community by continuing to operate the Morrison YMCA through the anticipated summer 2027 closing, supporting our employees throughout the transition and continuing to provide the high-quality programs, services and experiences families expect.

We remain committed to serving Ballantyne and South Charlotte well beyond the Morrison transition. As we move forward, Morrison YMCA leadership, the Morrison Advisory Board and Association leadership will continue working together to shape how the YMCA serves families in this community in the future. We’ll continue sharing more information as those plans develop.”

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