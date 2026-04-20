All-day coffee, cocktail bar to debut in Plaza Midwood

CHARLOTTE — A new coffee-cocktail concept is set to open Tuesday in Plaza Midwood.

Plot Twist owners, Nikki Velazquez and Eric Flanigan, say it’s an all-day spot where guests can pop in for coffee, cocktails, mocktails and THC drinks, the Charlotte Business Journal reported.

The couple has invested around $350,000 to open the new cafe and cocktail bar, which includes an 800-square-foot patio, in a former auto shop on Lyon Court. The concept can be found next to Trope Bookshop and Wiloe Home & Gift.

Velazquez has worked on previous hospitality concepts in the Queen City, including Charlotte Beer Garden in South End and Tipsy Pickle at Camp North End.

The coffee program will be unveiled Tuesday, while the cocktail menu is set to open in early May.

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