Celebrating Black culture: A guide to Juneteenth in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Juneteenth is coming up on Thursday, and the Charlotte area is hosting a plethora of events to celebrate Black culture and honor the African American path to freedom.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. It is celebrated on June 19, marking the day in 1865 when the last group of enslaved people were told they were free in Galveston, Texas.

Several local businesses, organizations and community groups are coming together to rejoice in the cultural and historical significance of the holiday.

SouthPark’s Juneteenth Celebration: Future Freedoms: Afrofuturism & Technology

This forward-thinking community presentation will celebrate Black liberation through the lens of Afrofuturism, innovation and technology. The event will feature a mini-exhibit for children, hands-on activities for all ages, refreshments and community connection.

When: June 18

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Where: SouthPark Regional Library

Gastonia EbonyFest

Gastonia’s 7th annual Juneteenth festival wraps up its third and final day on Thursday. Festivalgoers will find vendors, food trucks, live music, and a firework finale at 9:30 p.m.

When: June 19

Time: 6 to 10 p.m.

Where: Rotary Centennial Pavilion, Downtown Gastonia

Juneteenth at The Gantt

The Gantt is offering a dynamic program lineup with a rich blend of activities, including family-friendly art-making, community discussions, and a live performance honoring Black Music Month.

When: June 19

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Where: Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture

The Juneteenth Jam

Celebrate Juneteenth with an inspiring journey through decades of influential Black hits. The show features timeless classics performed by John Dillard with vocalists Ryan Brown, Donald Jean and Lauren Jade. Craft cocktails and small plates will be available starting at 6 p.m.

When: June 19

Time: 7 p.m.

Where: Middle C Jazz, Uptown

Huntersville Juneteenth Block Party

The Town of Huntersville is kicking off its LalaCaboosa Concert Series with a Juneteenth block party, featuring live entertainment, guest speakers, local food trucks, and family-friendly activities for children. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy an evening of community connection.

When: June 19

Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: Veterans Park, Downtown Huntersville

University City Juneteenth Art Fest

The second annual Juneteenth Art Fest celebrates creativity, culture, and community. The event will feature local artists, live music, dance performances, and a small business marketplace.

When: June 19

Time: 4 to 8 p.m.

Where: The Shoppes at University Place

Durag Fest 2025

The Carolinas’ largest Juneteenth event is moving to a new home in northeast Charlotte. The adults-only event has been a “vibrant tribute to Black excellence, creativity, and community” since 2018. Celebrate with live music, local legends, runway-ready fashion, food, and a bustling vendor market filled with Black-owned brands. Headlining the show is Winston-Salem rapper and songwriter TiaCorine.

When: June 21

Time: 2 to 10 p.m.

Where: Blackbox Theater

Juneteenth Celebration on the Historic West End Corridor: An Ode to West Fest

The festival will honor the legacy of one of the most iconic Black corridors in Charlotte. This event is for all ages to enjoy free entertainment, giveaways, a kids corner, a special area for senior citizens, as well as a dance competition.

When: June 21

Time: 2 to 6 p.m.

Where: West Charlotte High School

Queen City Juneteenth Music & Food Festival

Celebrate freedom and unity with live performances and dishes from local food vendors at this 21+ event. Performances will feature neo-soul, 90s, reggae, line dance and R&B music.

When: June 21

Time: 1 to 6 p.m.

Where: Blush CLT

