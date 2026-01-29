More winter weather is on the way. Here are some good spots to sled

CHARLOTTE — With snow expected to fall in Charlotte this weekend, here are some prime spots to break out your sleds:
South Charlotte
- Latta Park, 601 E. Park Ave.
- Freedom Park, 1908 East Blvd.
- Elon Park, 11401 Ardrey Kell Rd.
- Sedgefield Middle School, 2700 Dorchester Pl.
- Charlotte Latin School, 9502 Providence Rd.
- Morrison Family YMCA, 9405 Bryant Farms Rd
East Charlotte
- Veterans Park, 2136 Central Ave.
- Independence Park, 300 Hawthorne Ln
North Charlotte
- Cordelia Park, 600 E. 24th St.
- UNC Charlotte, 9201 University City Blvd.
West Charlotte
- Renaissance Park, 1536 W. Tyvola Rd.
Belmont
- Stowe Park, 24 S. Main St.
Matthews
- Squirrel Lake Park, 1631 Pleasant Rains Rd.
- Brace Family YMCA, 3127 Weddington Rd.
Huntersville
- Huntersville Athletic Park, 11720 Verhoeff Dr.
- Highland Creek Golf Course, 7101 Highland Creek Pkwy.
- Centennial Park, 13172-13284 Centennial Commons Pkwy.
