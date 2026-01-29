More winter weather is on the way. Here are some good spots to sled

CHARLOTTE — With snow expected to fall in Charlotte this weekend, here are some prime spots to break out your sleds:

South Charlotte

Latta Park, 601 E. Park Ave.

Freedom Park, 1908 East Blvd.

Elon Park, 11401 Ardrey Kell Rd.

Sedgefield Middle School, 2700 Dorchester Pl.

Charlotte Latin School, 9502 Providence Rd.

Morrison Family YMCA, 9405 Bryant Farms Rd

East Charlotte

Veterans Park, 2136 Central Ave.

Independence Park, 300 Hawthorne Ln

North Charlotte

Cordelia Park, 600 E. 24th St.

UNC Charlotte, 9201 University City Blvd.

West Charlotte

Renaissance Park, 1536 W. Tyvola Rd.

Belmont

Stowe Park, 24 S. Main St.

Matthews

Squirrel Lake Park, 1631 Pleasant Rains Rd.

Brace Family YMCA, 3127 Weddington Rd.

Huntersville

Huntersville Athletic Park, 11720 Verhoeff Dr.

Highland Creek Golf Course, 7101 Highland Creek Pkwy.

Centennial Park, 13172-13284 Centennial Commons Pkwy.

