More winter weather is on the way. Here are some good spots to sled

By Your704 Staff
By Your704 Staff

CHARLOTTE — With snow expected to fall in Charlotte this weekend, here are some prime spots to break out your sleds:

South Charlotte

  • Latta Park, 601 E. Park Ave.
  • Freedom Park, 1908 East Blvd.
  • Elon Park, 11401 Ardrey Kell Rd.
  • Sedgefield Middle School, 2700 Dorchester Pl.
  • Charlotte Latin School, 9502 Providence Rd.
  • Morrison Family YMCA, 9405 Bryant Farms Rd

East Charlotte

  • Veterans Park, 2136 Central Ave.
  • Independence Park, 300 Hawthorne Ln

North Charlotte

  • Cordelia Park, 600 E. 24th St.
  • UNC Charlotte, 9201 University City Blvd.

West Charlotte

  • Renaissance Park, 1536 W. Tyvola Rd.

Belmont

  • Stowe Park, 24 S. Main St.

Matthews

  • Squirrel Lake Park, 1631 Pleasant Rains Rd.
  • Brace Family YMCA, 3127 Weddington Rd.

Huntersville

  • Huntersville Athletic Park, 11720 Verhoeff Dr.
  • Highland Creek Golf Course, 7101 Highland Creek Pkwy.
  • Centennial Park, 13172-13284 Centennial Commons Pkwy.

VIDEO >> Chopper 9 Skyzoom: Neighbors enjoy snow day as ice melts away

