Southern Christmas Show returns to Charlotte with over 400 holiday merchants

CHARLOTTE — The 58th Annual Southern Christmas Show is set to return to Charlotte Thursday, bringing this year’s festive theme of Santa’s Workshop to The Park Expo and Conference Center.

This year’s event will feature over 400 holiday merchants showcasing a wide array of gifts, treats, and holiday décor. The show spans more than 11 football fields of shopping and includes unique handmade treasures.

Visitors can immerse themselves in the holiday spirit at Santa’s Workshop or stroll through The Olde Towne Village with its charming storefronts. The Dazzling Designer Rooms provide creative décor ideas centered around the theme.

According to a release, guests can capture memories at the official selfie spot and participate in hourly giveaways of $25 gift cards.

Families can enjoy the intricate model train village and a fun scavenger hunt, while daily matinees of holiday films offer a relaxing break from shopping.

There will also be a wine pavilion, live entertainment, and of course, the opportunity to take photos with Santa Claus himself.

Preview Night on Nov. 12 offers a sneak peek with performances by Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., winner of ‘America’s Got Talent.’ Organizers say a portion of ticket sales will benefit The Sandbox charity.

Early Bird VIP morning on November 15 allows guests to shop before the crowds, and Girls Night Out on November 21 promises an evening of fun and prizes.

The event will run through Nov. 23.

Admission & Hours:

Adult Weekday: $20 online in advance ($22 during show)

Adult Weekend: $23 online in advance ($25 during show) Group (20+ adults): $16 each

Child 6-12: $12

Child 5 & under: FREE

Sunday – Wednesday: 10 am. – 6 p.m.

Thursday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

If you purchase tickets online before Thursday, you’ll save $2. Another way to save — grab tickets at Harris Teeter and save $3 with a VIC card.

For tickets and more information about the largest holiday show in North America, visit the Southern Christmas Show’s website.

VIDEO: Consumer Reports: Buying smart this holiday season

Consumer Reports: Buying smart this holiday season

©2025 Cox Media Group