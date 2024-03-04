Channel 9 teams up with Promising Pages for the 9 Books for Kids Drive

The 2024 9 Books for Kids drive has officially begun.

Once again, Channel 9 is teaming up with Charlotte Area Book Bank, Promising Pages, to collect new and gently used books for children and teens. More books in a child’s home can lead to better reading scores and improve academic performance.

Promising Pages collects and distributes books, with the goal of eliminating the book deserts in nearby communities. An estimated 60,000 children in the Charlotte area don’t have access to books. Your donations can help make a difference!

During the 2022-2023 school year, Promising Pages collected and distributed nearly 285,000 books.

The 9 Books for Kids Drive runs now through April 28th.

You can drop-off your donations to select Arby’s and Ashley locations or at Park Road Books located in the Park Road Shopping Center.

You can also make your donation right here at our WSOC-studios.













