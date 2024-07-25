FBI-raided NC mansion to be auctioned

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh mansion with an interesting history is going up for auction after failing to attract a buyer.

The 16,856-square-foot home at 6510 New Market Way in the North Ridge Country Club community hit the market late last year for $10 million.

But listing agency Engel & Völkers now says it is partnering with Platinum Luxury Auctions to sell the property.

The auction date is set for Aug. 23 and there is no reserve. The home is currently listed for $8.99 million.

