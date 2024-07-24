Concord airport adds 6 new nonstop routes

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord-Padgett Regional Airport is adding new flight destinations.

On Wednesday, airport leaders announced six new nonstop routes with Avelo Airlines. They included Albany, Boston, Hartford, Orlando, Philadelphia, and Rochester.

The flights begin in the fall and will operate twice weekly.

One-way fares start at $52.

The Concord airport said the announcement is part of the largest route expansion in company history.

(WATCH BELOW: Driver leads police chase through Charlotte, scrapes by another car at airport)

Driver leads police chase through Charlotte, scrapes by another car at airport

©2024 Cox Media Group