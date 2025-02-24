DONATE ONLINE

9 Books for Kids is partnering with Promising Pages to collect new and gently used children’s books to share with children in our area who have few if any books in their homes. If you don’t have children’s books to donate, please consider contributing to our Book Fund.

Financial donations made through this campaign will fund the purchase of new, diverse children’s books that will be shared with children in the community. Link: https://promisingpages.harnessgiving.org/campaigns/9548

WSOC-TV’s 9 Books for Kids provides parents, children, and the community with resources to improve student learning and achievement across the Carolinas.

Promising Pages is a regional book bank that provides over 275,000 free children’s books to hundreds of local nonprofit organizations, schools, childcare centers, and afterschool programs serving over 54,000 children in the 2021-2022 school year.

