FORECAST: Tracking the potential for severe storms

Thursday starts off on a quiet note with a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures climbing into the low 80s through the afternoon.

Our weather turns more active starting around 4-5 p.m. as storms develop in the mountains and foothills and start pushing east.

Storms could be strong to severe Thursday, with heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, even some large hail all possible.

That threat will continue through about midnight before we start to clear out.

Another batch of storms will pop up again Friday, though the severe weather threat is lower.

Mother’s Day weekend is trending cloudy and cooler with just an isolated shower. More widespread rain looks likely for early next week!

