FORECAST: Tracking the potential for severe storms

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Thursday starts off on a quiet note with a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures climbing into the low 80s through the afternoon.
- Our weather turns more active starting around 4-5 p.m. as storms develop in the mountains and foothills and start pushing east.
- Storms could be strong to severe Thursday, with heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, even some large hail all possible.
- That threat will continue through about midnight before we start to clear out.
- Another batch of storms will pop up again Friday, though the severe weather threat is lower.
- Mother’s Day weekend is trending cloudy and cooler with just an isolated shower. More widespread rain looks likely for early next week!
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group