FORECAST: Tracking the potential for severe storms

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Thursday starts off on a quiet note with a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures climbing into the low 80s through the afternoon.
  • Our weather turns more active starting around 4-5 p.m. as storms develop in the mountains and foothills and start pushing east.
  • Storms could be strong to severe Thursday, with heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, even some large hail all possible.
  • That threat will continue through about midnight before we start to clear out.
  • Another batch of storms will pop up again Friday, though the severe weather threat is lower.
  • Mother’s Day weekend is trending cloudy and cooler with just an isolated shower. More widespread rain looks likely for early next week!

