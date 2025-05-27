9 Food Drive supports families in need in the Carolinas

The 9 Food Drive supports families in need in both North and South Carolina. The station works with Second Harvest Food Bank to distribute food here at home and in Western North Carolina. You can drop off any non-perishable food item to any participating Ashley.

The Need In Our Region

Approximately 485,000 people in our 24-county region live at or below the poverty level. Over 42% of the people at risk of hunger in our region are children and seniors - 155,000 children and 54,000 seniors. The partner agencies of the food bank report that requests for food assistance have continued to increase at a rapid pace.

Want to get involved? Here’s how you can help:

You can also text to donate by text. Send the keyword 9fooddrive to 44834.

