9 Food Drive: Collecting for those in need in the Carolinas

Channel 9′s annual food drive is off to a great start, but there’s still time for you to join!

As part of our annual food drive, Channel 9 is accepting food items to benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

The station is located at 235 W. 23rd Street, Charlotte, NC 28206.

For the past 16 years, WSOC-TV and Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina have partnered to end area hunger through the 9 Food Drive. Every year, WSOC-TV invites the public to bring donations to the Channel 9 studio during the WSOC-TV 9 Food Drive community collection day.

Because the food bank supplies food and essential grocery items to hundreds of agencies, a monetary donation helps all of these organizations. For every dollar the food bank receives, it distributes seven pounds of food. You can make a financial donation now by clicking on this link.

If you aren’t able to visit the station today to drop off your donations, visit one of the donation bins on the map below until June 23.





