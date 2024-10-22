NC governor candidate Mark Robinson drops amount of lawsuit against CNN to $25K

CHARLOTTE — Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson is now asking for just $25,000 in his ongoing defamation lawsuit, according to court documents recently obtained by Channel 9.

Earlier this month, Robinson announced a lawsuit against CNN and a Greensboro man and was seeking $50 million over allegations linking him to a pornography shop and extreme comments made on a porn website.

The case against North Carolina’s current lieutenant governor is expected to be in court on Nov. 18, about two weeks after the election.

The Greensboro man has asked for the case to be dismissed.

