Duck Donuts closing two stores in region

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Duck Donuts has abruptly closed two franchise locations in Dilworth and Huntersville.

Franchisee André Walters posted a sign in Huntersville saying that “due to various considerations we have made the very difficult decision to cease operations effective immediately.”

A spokesperson for Duck Donuts confirmed that locations in Dilworth and Charlotte had closed.

