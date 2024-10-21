Duck Donuts closing two stores in region

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Duck Donuts has abruptly closed two franchise locations in Dilworth and Huntersville.
Franchisee André Walters posted a sign in Huntersville saying that “due to various considerations we have made the very difficult decision to cease operations effective immediately.”
A spokesperson for Duck Donuts confirmed that locations in Dilworth and Charlotte had closed.
