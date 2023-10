There’s a new way you can get involved while watching Channel 9, and it’s on our free WSOC-TV app.

Now, you can watch the news live at the top of the app and explore our website at the same time.

That means you can see the Latest Links when we mention them, you can access our resource guides when you’re inspired to help, or you can even take a quick look at radar while not missing out on any story.

The update is available now on iPhone and Android. Just search for WSOC.

©2023 Cox Media Group