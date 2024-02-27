Channel 9′s ‘Lawyers On Call’ telethon offers free legal advice

CHARLOTTE — This week is your chance to talk to a lawyer about any legal issue for free, as part of Channel 9′s “Lawyers On Call” event.

Lawyers will be taking calls anonymously and for free from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. this Friday, March 1.

One attorney who’s joining the event recommends that you write down your issues so you can save time with the lawyer when you’re on the phone.

“Get out everything you want them to know; we’re going to have lawyers from every area of the law so you can get someone who knows your area,” the attorney said.

The service is free as a service to our community, and we’ve partnered with the North Carolina Bar Foundation for the event.

Once phone lines open, we’ll publish the phone number at the top of this page.

(WATCH > ‘We want answers’: West Charlotte apartment residents forced to move get legal advice)

'We want answers': West Charlotte apartment residents forced to move get legal advice 'We want answers': West Charlotte apartment residents forced to move get legal advice





©2024 Cox Media Group