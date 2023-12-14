Delta Sigma Theta alumnae host Steve’s Coats for Kids Collection Day

CHARLOTTE- The Charlotte Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. teamed up with WSOC-TV for the 20th Anniversary of Steve’s Coats for Kids.

On December 2nd, the ladies of Delta Sigma Theta once again held a special collection day at the Delta House on Beatties Ford Road. This organization has partnered with 9 Family Focus for more than a decade.

All donations are distributed through the Crisis Assistance Ministry, an independent nonprofit agency focused on preventing homelessness and preserving dignity for Charlotte-Mecklenburg’s working poor.

Channel 9′s annual Steve’s Coats for Kids campaign runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31.

The ladies of Delta Sigma Theta also personally delivered their coat donations at our special 20th anniversary collection on Wednesday, Dec. 6th at our WSOC-TV.

