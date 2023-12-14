Gastonia Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority to host Steve’s Coats Collection Day

GASTONIA- This weekend, the Gastonia Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta will host a special collection day for Steve’s Coats for Kids.

On Saturday, December 16th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the ladies of Delta Sigma Theta will help celebrate 20 years of Steve’s Coats for Kids in Gaston County.

Community members are encouraged to bring new and gently worn coat donations to the Ashley Store at 3932 E Franklin Boulevard, Gastonia.

Channel 9′s Gaston County reporter Ken Lemon will also be onsite.

Channel 9′s annual Steve’s Coats for Kids campaign runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31. You can also make donations at select Arby’s and Ashley locations and any Charlotte Firehouse.

