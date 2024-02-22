Record Coat Collection for the 20th Anniversary of Steve’s Coats for Kids

CHARLOTTE- Thanks to community and viewer support, the 20th anniversary of Steve’s Coats for Kids surpassed a coat collection record in 2023.

An astounding 37,300 coats were donated from November 1st through December 31st at donation locations across the Carolinas. This collection broke a previous record of nearly 28,000 set in 2022.

During the 20th anniversary, more than 100 local businesses and community organizations joined in to collect coats for neighbors in need.

Additionally, the 20th anniversary saw a record turnout of viewers for the December 6th collection day. The city of Charlotte proclaimed December 6th, 2023 as ‘Steve’s Coats for Kids’ day.

Steve’s Coats for Kids welcomes new or gently used coats of all sizes.

For the past two decades, 9 Family Focus and Steve’s Coats for Kids have collected more than 300,000 coats to help keep families warm during the winter.

Every coat donation is delivered by DASH courier service, cleaned through Cintas before spending less than 48 hours in the Crisis Assistance Ministry Free Store to benefit someone in need.

All donations are distributed through the Crisis Assistance Ministry, an independent nonprofit agency focused on preventing homelessness and preserving dignity for Charlotte-Mecklenburg’s working poor.

WSOC-TV’s Steve’s Coats for Kids campaign is a part of the Channel 9 Family Focus brand and was introduced in 2005.













