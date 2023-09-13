Steve’s Coats Collection Day is December 6, 2023

CHARLOTTE — Viewers are invited to the WSOC-TV studios Wednesday, December 6, 2022, for a special drop-off event where they can bring their coats and meet Steve Udelson along with other on-air personalities. Channel 9 will have live coverage of the collection throughout the day at 235 W. 23rd St., Charlotte, NC 28206, from 10 a.m to 7 p.m.

Channel 9′s Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson is asking viewers to donate new or gently used children’s coats of all sizes for needy kids in the Charlotte area.

If you can, please go through your closets and consider donating any of your gently used coats” said Udelson. “We’ll take new coats, too. Coats of any size from adult to toddler.”

All donations are distributed through the Crisis Assistance Ministry, an independent nonprofit agency focused on preventing homelessness and preserving dignity for Charlotte-Mecklenburg’s working poor.

WSOC-TV’s Steve’s Coats for Kids campaign is a part of the Channel 9 Family Focus brand and was introduced in 2005. The Steve’s Coats for Kids campaign for 2023 runs from November 1st through December 31st.

CLICK HERE TO FIND A STEVE’S COATS DONATION LOCATION NEAR YOU.

You can find out more information and discover how you can get involved at StevesCoatsForKids.com.

