Steve’s Coats for Kids drive teams up with the Olde Mecklenburg Brewery for 20th Anniversary

A coat for a pint!

For the 20th anniversary of Steve’s Coats for Kids, WSOC-TV is teaming up with the Olde Mecklenburg Brewery & Biergarten.

Charlotte’s oldest brewery will be a collection site for the Steve’s Coats for Kids drive from November 5th through December 5th. Bring your donation of a new or gently worn coat of any size, and in exchange, you’ll receive a free pint of beer.

The brewery is located on Yancey Road, which is off of Old Pineville Road between Woodlawn and South Blvd.

All coat donations are benefit families in need through Crisis Assistance Ministry. The Steve’s Coats for Kids drive runs from November 1st through December 31st.





