Steve’s Coats for Kids to visit opening weekend of the Southern Christmas Show

Channel 9 Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson will visit this year’s Southern Christmas Show to collect coats for Steve’s Coats for Kids.

To celebrate the 20-year anniversary of Steve’s Coats for Kids, for every new and gently used coat donations, visitors will receive (1) one free ticket entry per coat donation to the Southern Christmas Show on Saturday, November 11th from x time to x time.

All donations are distributed to families in need through the Crisis Assistance Ministry, an independent nonprofit agency focused on preventing homelessness and preserving dignity for Charlotte-Mecklenburg’s working poor.

Channel 9′s annual Steve’s Coats for Kids campaign runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, and a donation drop-off event is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at WSOC-TV studios.





