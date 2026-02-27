As a homeowner who plans to beautify your outdoor space, you should familiarize yourself with 2026 landscaping trends, which include incorporating eco-friendly garden design ideas and sustainable hardscaping materials.

Using softscapes native to or that adapt well to your area's specific climate should also be a top priority. Equally crucial is focusing on water-conscious features.

Water-smart, eco-friendly landscaping is of particular concern, given the increasing issue of climate change-induced droughts. Yes, homeowners like you should maximize outdoor living spaces, but you should also practice care, particularly as water rates are on the rise.

As Bluefield Research pointed out in a 2025 press release, the typical U.S. household's combined water and sewer bill has increased by 4.6% from 2023 to 2024.

What Does Landscaping Mean?

Landscaping is the art and science of modifying a piece of land's visible characteristics. It requires many scientific applications, such as:

Botany

Ecology

Horticulture

Soil science

Topography

Hydrology

Landscaping is also an art since it aims to transform an area into a more aesthetically pleasing environment. Because it boosts curb appeal, it serves a practical function, too, as curb appeal influences your home's value.

As Phys.org points out, homes with a strong curb appeal (e.g., well-maintained exteriors and tidy landscaping) sell for 7% more on average than comparable properties located in the same neighborhood.

What Are Common Landscaping Mistakes?

Failure to grasp the concepts of "softscaping" and "hardscaping" is a common landscaping mistake many beginners commit. Softscaping refers to the use of biological or living horticultural elements. Examples include trees, shrubs, plants, flowers, and soil.

Hardscaping is the application of inorganic and non-living structural elements. It includes brick, concrete, metal, stone, and wood, all of which are integral to the functional framework of any usable outdoor space.

Packing too many softscaping elements into a smaller or compact hardscaped area can, therefore, be a mistake, as it can cause your landscaping design to feel out of balance. Your outdoor space may look more like an unkempt area, overrun by flora.

Overemphasizing aesthetics can also ruin an otherwise good landscape design. What you want is functional decor: pieces that bridge the gap between beauty and utility (e.g., garden poufs, weather-resistant ottomans, and no-rot outdoor planter boxes for herbs or fruit-bearing plants).

What 2026 Landscaping Trends Should You Know About?

Traditional, manicured grass lawns may be green, but they're not exactly eco-friendly. They require excessive water and encourage the use of chemicals like pesticides and fertilizers.

Grass lawns also provide little to no value for local biodiversity, which is why landscaping trends for 2026 are shifting away from this tradition and moving to biodiversity-supporting outdoor spaces.

Opting for Eco-Friendly, Wildlife-Inviting Landscaping

Modern landscaping ideas focus on sustainable garden projects, such as replacing traditional manicured grass lawns with moss or clover. Native plantings and creeping thyme are other good alternatives.

Landscaping trends for 2026 will also see a boom in wildlife-inviting structures, which aim to provide food and habitat for pollinators, such as bees, butterflies, and birds. Examples include:

Watering stations: Shallow dishes or trays filled with pebbles or minuscule, recirculating pondless water features for beneficial insects and birds to bathe and drink

Bee hotels: Specially designed structures with holes of varying sizes to encourage non-swarming bees to nest

Strategic "messy" habitat piles: Careful and aesthetic placement of twigs, branches, and dead logs that offer shelter and protection for beneficial insects, birds, and small mammals

Pollinator puddle spots: Tiny, bare, or sandy and damp areas created for butterflies to obtain essential salts and minerals

Using Sustainable Hardscaping Materials

Sustainable hardscaping materials are eco-friendly, durable, and in most cases, recyclable, so they have less environmental impact and can help reduce waste. Examples include:

Reclaimed wood

Bamboo

Cork

Salvaged brick

Urbanite (waste concrete)

Permeable pavers

Locally sourced natural stone

Composite decking

Recycled plastic

Choosing the Correct Plants

Choosing the correct plants (i.e., native flora or plants that adapt well to a local area's climate and soil conditions) will become a focal point of landscaping trends this year, as they can help make outdoor spaces more sustainable and eco-conscious.

Such plants require significantly less water and thrive with little to no intervention of pesticides and fertilizers. They also help encourage biodiversity by providing essential habitats for local wildlife.

The National Wildlife Federation is a great resource that provides information on plants specific to your area.

Installing Water-Conscious Features

Water-conscious features for sustainable landscaping include smart irrigation and efficient water harvesting. You can, for instance, use rain barrels or cisterns to collect water for your plants.

Succulents and cacti are also great additions that can enhance the beauty of your outdoor space, require minimal water, and, depending on the species, can even nourish you. Prickly pears, dragon fruits, and the elephant bush are edible and nutritious.

Frequently Asked Questions

Should You Hire a Professional Landscaper?

Partnering with a professional landscaper can be worth it if you want expert guidance on complex designs, hardscaping, and local flora and fauna.

With their horticultural, design, and technical expertise, professional landscapers can transform your outdoor space into an oasis for both you and the local wildlife. Their services would cost you more upfront, but they won't make costly mistakes that DIYers often commit.

Do You Need Permits for Landscaping Projects?

Some landscaping projects do. Examples include those that involve structural changes or additions, such as decking, significant grading, and utility work like plumbing jobs for irrigation.

Permits are also often necessary when installing retaining walls over a certain height limit, major tree removal, and altering drainage systems.

The best way to confirm whether your project requires a permit is to check with your local city or county building department. Do this before you even begin the project.

If it requires a permit and you don't have one, your city or municipal government may ask you to cease work. You may even have to pay hefty fines and penalties.

Boost Home Values With Functional and Aesthetic Landscaping Trends

From wildlife-inviting structures like bee hotels and watering stations to using sustainable hardscaping materials and choosing the correct plants, these are all landscaping trends for 2026 and beyond. Apply these to your outdoor space, and you can have an oasis to share with loved ones and local wildlife.

