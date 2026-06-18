Businesses are investing more in prevention as retail crime evolves because the financial and operational costs of theft, fraud, vandalism, and security incidents extend far beyond the value of stolen merchandise.

Have businesses changed the way they think about retail crime?

The answer appears to be yes. While researchers continue to debate whether retail theft is rising uniformly across the country (Brennan Center for Justice0, one thing is clear: retailers are spending more time and money on prevention than they did a decade ago.

Businesses are putting more resources into reducing risk, protecting employees, safeguarding inventory, and addressing security concerns before they become expensive problems.

How Has Retail Crime Changed in Recent Years?

Retail crime is not always the work of a single shoplifter walking out with a handful of merchandise. Businesses are dealing with a wider range of security challenges than they did in the past.

Concerns now extend beyond traditional theft to include:

Organized retail crime rings

Smash-and-grab incidents

Employee theft

Fraudulent returns and refund scams

Property damage and vandalism

Trespassing and after-hours break-ins

A stolen item is one problem. A coordinated group targeting a business can create a very different level of disruption. Security plans built around occasional shoplifting may struggle against organized groups, fraud schemes, or repeated after-hours incidents.

How Much Does Retail Crime Cost Businesses Each Year?

Measuring the true cost of retail crime is more complicated than adding up stolen merchandise. Researchers continue to debate how much inventory loss can be directly attributed to theft versus other causes of shrink, such as administrative errors and operational issues.

According to data cited by the National Retail Federation, retail shrink reached roughly $112 billion in 2022, up from about $94 billion the previous year, showing a rising trend. Not every dollar of shrink was linked to theft, but the figures help explain why prevention remains a priority.

The costs extend beyond missing inventory and can include:

Property damage and repairs

Higher insurance expenses

Additional security investments

Business interruptions

Lost productivity

Time spent investigating incidents

A stolen item can be replaced. Repeated incidents that disrupt daily operations are much harder to absorb.

For some businesses, the largest expense arrives after the incident. Replacing damaged property, reviewing surveillance footage, filing reports, and implementing new security measures can create costs that far exceed the value of the merchandise involved.

Are Security Cameras Effective at Reducing Retail Crime?

Security cameras have become one of the most visible tools businesses use to deter theft, vandalism, and other security concerns. Their value extends beyond recording incidents after they occur.

Today's systems allow businesses to monitor activity in real time, identify suspicious behavior, and preserve evidence when incidents occur. Visible cameras can discourage some opportunistic offenders from targeting a location in the first place.

Businesses with large properties or high-value inventory frequently invest in more advanced surveillance solutions. For example, car dealership security systems often combine cameras, remote monitoring, and access control technologies to help protect:

Vehicles

Buildings

Outdoor lots

Even when an incident cannot be stopped entirely, clear video evidence can make the aftermath much easier to investigate.

How Is Smart Technology Changing Retail Crime Prevention?

Businesses are adding tools that do more than record events after they happen.

Some systems analyze patterns, detect unusual activity, and generate alerts when something appears out of the ordinary. Rather than relying entirely on employees to notice every issue, technology can help monitor large areas and bring potential concerns to attention sooner.

Examples include:

Motion detection systems

Smart intrusion alarms

Automated access management

License plate recognition technology

Real-time security alerts

AI-powered analytics tools

Businesses are not investing in these tools simply to gather more data. A suspicious after-hours vehicle, an unauthorized entry attempt, or unusual activity around inventory may receive attention much sooner than it would through manual monitoring alone.

Employee Training Remains an Important Line of Defense

Technology plays an important role in modern retail security, but employees are often the people who spot a problem first.

Training can help staff recognize suspicious behavior, follow reporting procedures, and respond appropriately when incidents occur. It can also reduce confusion during high-pressure situations, allowing employees to focus on safety while following established company protocols.

Common training topics include:

Recognizing signs of theft or fraud

Incident reporting procedures

Customer and employee safety practices

De-escalation techniques

Access control and key management

Internal theft awareness

Many retail incidents unfold in plain sight. A well-trained employee can recognize unusual behavior before it escalates into a larger problem.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Certain Times of Day More Vulnerable to Retail Crime?

Risk levels can vary by business type and location, but incidents often occur during periods when staffing is limited or attention is divided. Early mornings, late evenings, and shift changes can create opportunities for offenders.

Can Store Layout Influence Crime Prevention?

Yes. Clear sightlines, strategic product placement, and well-designed entrances and exits can make suspicious activity easier to spot. Some businesses review store layouts regularly as part of their loss-prevention efforts.

Why Are Outdoor Areas Receiving More Security Attention?

Parking lots, loading zones, and exterior storage areas are more difficult to monitor than indoor spaces. Improving visibility and security around these areas can help reduce opportunities for:

Theft

Vandalism

Unauthorized access

How Do Businesses Balance Security With Customer Experience?

Most businesses want customers to feel welcome rather than monitored. The goal is to create security measures that protect people and property without disrupting the shopping experience.

Does Retail Crime Affect Insurance Costs?

It can. Repeated theft, vandalism, or property damage incidents may influence:

Insurance premiums

Coverage terms

Risk assessments

That is one reason some businesses view crime prevention as a financial decision as well as a security concern.

Retail Crime Prevention Is Becoming a Long-Term Investment

Retail crime is changing, and businesses are adapting their security strategies in response. They are combining surveillance, smart technology, and employee training in an effort to address risks before they disrupt operations.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.