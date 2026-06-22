1 hurt in shooting at northeast Charlotte apartment

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC says one person was taken to the hospital after being shot Monday morning in northeast Charlotte.

The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. at an apartment complex near New Paradise Drive, not far from Mallard Creek Church Road.

A Channel 9 photojournalist at the scene spotted Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers investigating a building at the Infinity 260 apartment complex.

MEDIC said the victim was seriously hurt in the shooting but didn’t provide additional details about their injuries.

We’re reaching out to CMPD to learn more about the shooting and if they’re looking for a suspect.

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