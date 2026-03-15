A clicking jaw is a common symptom of temporomandibular joint disorder (TMJ). Your jaw may click if you've experienced stress, trauma, or clenched teeth. If you aren't too keen on your dental care, this issue may be a sign of bigger problems.

The AAFP reports that about 5% and 12% of the population experience temporomandibular joint disorders. Having a clicking jaw may be one of the TMJ symptoms you'll experience. The popping sound can be so annoying.

Sometimes, the clicking will fade fast. However, the condition may get worse in some situations. If you notice your jaw clicking and popping getting worse, you should consult your dentist.

What Is Jaw Popping?

Jaw popping happens when you experience some clicking sounds when you chew, speak, or yawn. Once you notice your jaw clicking as a TMJ symptom, you should look out for other symptoms, such as:

Earaches

Neck pain

Jaw pain

Headaches

If these symptoms persist or worsen, your TMJ disorder may be progressing. Dr. Bernard Lynch, DMD, FAGD, a trusted specialist in TMJ diagnosis and treatment, can evaluate your condition and create a personalized plan to relieve discomfort and restore proper jaw function.

What Emotions Are Trapped in the Jaw?

Your jaw holds a lot of suppressed emotions. Here are some emotions trapped in your jaw:

Anxiety

Unprocessed trauma

Anger or frustration

Emotional suppression

When you're stuck in a fight-or-flight mode, your body prepares for defense or confrontation. As a result, you will often clench your jaw. The longer you stay in this position, the more chronic your jaw tension becomes.

Is Jaw Clicking a Serious Issue?

Jaw clicking can be mild, but it can also be a sign of severe jaw joint issues. If your jaw clicking and popping doesn't go away, there are a lot of medically recognized reasons why.

Muscle Overuse or Chronic Clenching

Jaw clenching and teeth grinding are signs that you have TMJ. Stress can make it worse, overloading your jaw muscles and leading to the following:

Inflammation

Soreness

Repeated joint irritation

If the habit continues, your jaw clicking may become worse. When this happens, you may start experiencing stiffness in the jaw.

Disc Displacement

Inside your TMJ, there is a small cartilage disc that cushions movement. If this disc shifts out of its usual position, you may hear jaw clicking and popping. The clicking may go on if the disc continues to move abnormally during jaw motion.

Temporomandibular Joint Osteoarthritis

TMJ can develop osteoarthritis, causing your cartilage to gradually break down. Over time, you may experience:

Stiffness

Grinding sounds

Jaw pain causes

Reduced range of motion

You're likely to develop TMJ osteoarthritis if you grind your jaw frequently or if you've had a prior joint injury.

Structural Bite Changes

Cleveland Clinic reports that malocclusion affects about 56% of people globally. When you have changes in your bite, you place uneven pressure on your joint. Over time, this imbalance may lead to severe TMJ symptoms.

How Do I Stop My Jaw From Clicking?

A lot of people wonder how to relieve jaw clicking. Here are a few remedies to fix it.

Warm Compress Therapy

As soon as your jaw starts making a popping sound, try applying a heating pad to the area just below your cheekbone. Use the compress for about 15 minutes twice a day. The gentle heat improves blood flow, relaxing your overworked jaw muscles.

Massage Your Jaw

Gently press the muscles near your head, just in front of your ears, where your TMJ is located. Ensure you move in slow, circular motions with light pressure. Once your muscles soften, you can increase pressure slightly.

This process improves circulation, encouraging muscle release. As a result, you'll experience fewer clicking or popping sounds over time.

Eat Soft Foods

When your jaw keeps on clicking, it's asking for a break from hard and chewy foods. To reduce jaw clicking, eat the following foods:

Scrambled eggs

Mashed potatoes

Soups and broths

Yogurt and smoothies

Soft fruits like bananas

Avoid crunchy and chewy foods. These foods may seem harmless, but they put your jaw under pressure. Eating soft foods will give your TMJ time to heal and relax.

Relaxation Techniques

Jaw tension and stress often lead to jaw popping. To calm your jaw, here's what you can do:

Perform deep breathing exercises

Do meditation

Complete some gentle jaw stretches

If you love yoga, poses like Cat-Cow help loosen the shoulder and neck muscles connected to your jaw. Once you come down, your jaw also relaxes.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Vitamin Deficiency Causes Jaw Clicking?

Low levels of vitamin D can lead to TMJ problems. Vitamin D helps in calcium absorption, ensuring you have strong and healthy bones.

If you have lower levels, your calcium absorption reduces. Once this happens, your jawbones are likely to weaken and increase your chances of developing TMJ disorders.

Additionally, having insufficient vitamin D increases inflammation. Inflammation around your TMJ can lead to:

Swelling

Pain

Low joint mobility

What Supplements Relax Your Jaw?

Supplements can offer extra support for TMJ health. Magnesium can help reduce tension, allowing your muscles to relax.

If you experience jaw tightness, you should consider increasing your magnesium levels. This supplement will also help you regulate your stress response.

Aside from magnesium, you should increase your intake of omega-3 fatty acids. These supplements may help you if you're experiencing swelling and discomfort in the TMJ.

How Do You Relax Your Jaw From Anxiety?

Anxiety can cause you to experience a popping jaw. You can relieve your jaw from anxiety by putting your tongue on the top of your mouth, behind your upper front teeth. Allow your mouth to open while relaxing your jaw muscles for optimal relaxation.

The goldfish exercise will also help you. Start by pressing your tongue against the roof of the mouth. Next, place your index finger on the chin and the other on the TMJ. Lower your bottom jaw as far as possible while you close your mouth.

Take Clicking Jaw Issues Seriously Without Panic

If you've been having clicking jaw issues, it may be mild or severe. However, you shouldn't ignore it when it arises. You should stay aware of any tension or pain.

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