A growing number of homeowners are choosing to spend money on durable products that can withstand the test of time. They are choosing heirloom furniture over mass-produced furniture. When you understand the factors involved in creating long-lasting furniture, you can save yourself money by avoiding unnecessary purchases.

According to a recent PPAI Research study, nearly two-thirds of consumers report keeping purchased items due to their usefulness, while half of those surveyed reported keeping products for their style and quality. Consumers evaluate items not just by how visually appealing they look, but also by their weight, feel, and texture when determining whether an item is high quality. The same is true for furniture.

For many people, purchasing furniture is a significant financial decision. Most homeowners do not give much thought to the quality of their purchases until something breaks or wears out. Therefore, when a poor-quality purchase fails, it leads to anger, frustration, and ultimately a feeling of wasted money.

What Does Heirloom-Quality Furniture Mean?

Heirloom-quality furniture refers to furniture that can last for generations. It is made using the proper materials and techniques from the start.

An example of this is timeless handcrafted furniture made from hardwoods such as:

Oak

Cherry

Maple

Hardwoods are dense and therefore able to withstand many years of daily use without:

Warping

Cracking

Breaking down

How Is Furniture Quality Measured?

Measuring the quality of furniture depends on two primary aspects. One is the material the manufacturer uses to create the furniture. The other is the craftsmanship the manufacturer uses to assemble it.

The specific methods employed vary depending on the manufacturer. For instance, some manufacturers produce solid wood furniture assembled using hand-cut joints. Other manufacturers use pressed wood and machine-staple assembly.

Why People Are Shocked at How Soon They Need To Replace Their Pieces

Homeowners typically do not know what to look for when purchasing furniture. As a result, many find themselves replacing items sooner than they would expect.

Fast furniture typically breaks down faster due to its construction. There are several reasons this happens, including:

Cheaply made particleboard or MDF cores instead of solid wood

Using staples to join parts together instead of gluing and attaching them with dowels

Applying very thin veneer finishes, which tend to chip and peel

Using low-cost hardware that tends to loosen and fail over time

Regardless of how well you take care of the furniture, if it was manufactured using low-cost materials, it will likely break down rapidly.

What Homeowners Need To Understand When Purchasing Durable Furniture

If you fail to ask the right questions, you may miss your opportunity to save big. Knowing what is available to you as a consumer will allow you to find furniture that will hold up for years to come.

Common Mistakes That Homeowners Make When Shopping for Furniture

It is true that higher-priced furniture can often provide better quality than lower-priced items. However, there is a wide range of prices for furniture. Misjudging the factors that affect cost can cause you to pay too much for an item that will not last as well as you would have hoped.

Another way homeowners lose money in the long run is through poor decision-making. This can cause you to miss out on purchasing furniture that lasts a lifetime.

The Quality Indicators That Homeowners Are Neglecting

Several quality indicators reveal the craftsmanship of a product. These include:

A solid wood frame

Dovetail or mortise-and-tenon joinery

A hand-applied finish

A perfect example of this type of quality construction is Amish furniture. Each piece of quality Amish furniture is constructed using the same traditional building techniques used for generations.

How Choosing Furniture That Lasts Will Save You Money

If you feel like your current furnishings are not worth what you spent on them, now may be the time to reconsider your purchasing strategy. In general, American-made furniture follows much higher construction standards than imported furniture produced for less.

To help you find furniture that will last for many years, follow these steps:

Evaluate the materials as indicated by the manufacturer

Evaluate the manufacturing process and lower-cost alternative options

Ask where and how the piece was manufactured

Review the warranty terms and conditions and determine what exactly the warranty covers

When you invest in furniture designed to last, you should expect to spend fewer dollars replacing items in the future.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Does Quality Furniture Affect the Resale Value of a Home?

Your furniture has an impact on whether your home looks "move-in" ready. Homes that look good when photographed tend to give potential buyers a strong first impression.

Before Purchasing Furniture, What Should You Ask the Maker?

You should ask the maker about the type of wood used and how the joints were made. Also, ask if the finish was hand-applied. Additionally, find out how many years they have been in business and whether they offer a warranty.

Is All Heavy Furniture of Higher Quality?

Although heavy does not always mean better quality, weight is a pretty good indicator. For example, solid hardwood will weigh more than particleboard.

How Do You Care for Fine Wood Furniture?

Fine wood furniture should be kept away from direct sunlight. Use a soft, dry cloth to clean it. Fine wood furniture should also be conditioned every six months to one year.

How Do You Determine Which Piece of Furniture Will Last Generations?

Look at the joints. A long-lasting piece will include joint construction that allows for movement due to humidity and temperature fluctuations.

How Does Amish Furniture Compare To Other Handcrafted Options?

Amish furniture stands out because each piece is built one at a time by skilled craftsmen using traditional joinery and solid hardwoods. Unlike many handcrafted brands that mix in machine-pressed components, Amish makers complete the full build by hand.

Learn How To Buy Heirloom Furniture That Will Last

Understanding the difference between heirloom furniture and other types of furniture can help you save money. When you know that your furniture was made with quality materials, craftsmanship, and design elements, you will make better purchasing decisions. The more you know, the better your choices will be.

Keep up with current events in Charlotte through news, weather, traffic, and sports.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.