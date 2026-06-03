‘It takes a village’: Nonprofit focuses on lifting up west Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE — At least twice a week, a line of cars wraps around the corner for one food pantry in west Charlotte. It’s not unlike other pantries around the city, but what’s unique about this one is where it happens.

It operates out of a house in the Thomasboro-Hoskins neighborhood, and Beverly Knox calls it the community hub for her nonprofit, A Brighter Day Outreach.

“Everybody needs help sometimes,” Knox told Channel 9’s Elsa Gillis.

She grew up right across the street.

“There was never a grocery store here, there was never a library, there was never a real park,” Knox said.

Three years ago, Knox got funding to open the hub after years of more casual, backyard gatherings.

“There are a lot of families that may not have transportation. Let’s figure out how we serve right here in the heart of where I grew up,” Knox said.

Now, she says neighbors knock on the door looking for everything from utility assistance, to support with substance abuse, to getting a library card. They have a computer lab in the hub, even a washer and dryer.

They do what they can on-site, and try to connect neighbors with other organizations for help, but they’re still out in the community.

We visited Thomasboro Academy, where Knox and her team hold weekly sessions with second-graders about regulating their emotions. She told Channel 9 she was troubled by all the teen crime in Charlotte.

“The first thing that hit me was, ‘Why are they so mad?’ You know, how did it get to this point, nobody is addressing that,” Knox said. “If we can start with our young people and teach them how to break those chains, then we are moving in the right direction.”

Thomasboro Academy Principal Rolando Parkins says many of their families utilize the food pantry as well, which is open to anyone.

“Teachers can’t do it alone ... parents can’t do it alone ... that’s the epitome of it takes a village,” Parkins said.

It’s also appreciated by longtime neighbors.

“It has made a big difference in the neighborhood,” said one neighbor, Shirley.

“I see they start lining up all the way down to where I live, which I live on the very end, and I’m like, ‘Yes, thank you, Jesus,’ You know that people are participating because they have a need ... and it’s a good thing that we have this here for them,” said Patricia, another neighbor.

And those in the car line are also grateful for what A Brighter Day is providing.

“It’s not just the food; it’s mind, body, and everything else,” said Star Smith. “So, I’m thankful.”

You can learn more about A Brighter Day Outreach and get involved by clicking this link.

©2026 Cox Media Group