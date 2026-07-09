Remote work has changed eye health by increasing the amount of time many people spend looking at digital screens without enough breaks. Longer screen sessions, home office setups, and reduced blinking can contribute to eye strain, dryness, headaches, and blurred vision, making healthy visual habits more important than ever.

You wrap up another workday from your home office and realize your eyes feel tired long before the rest of you does. With 35% of employed people working remotely for some or all of their jobs last year, millions are spending hours each day focused on laptops, monitors, and video calls.

Small adjustments to your workspace, screen habits, and daily routine can really help when you're trying to protect your vision and keep your eyes comfortable while working from home.

Why Has Remote Work Increased Eye Strain?

Remote work has changed the way many people use their eyes throughout the day. Instead of moving between meetings, coworkers, and different workspaces, remote employees often spend hours focused on a computer screen with few interruptions. This prolonged close-up work can tire the eye muscles and increase the risk of digital eye strain.

One of the biggest causes of eye soreness is spending too much time looking at screens without taking regular breaks. Concentrating on emails, spreadsheets, video meetings, and reports often reduces how frequently people blink. Less blinking allows tears to evaporate more quickly, which can leave the eyes feeling dry, irritated, or tired by the end of the day.

Several aspects of remote work can contribute to eye discomfort, including:

Extended periods of uninterrupted screen time

Poor lighting or glare from nearby windows

Incorrect monitor height or viewing distance

Dry indoor air from heating or air conditioning

Switching between multiple screens throughout the day

Failing to take regular visual breaks

The home office itself can also make a difference. Many remote workers use temporary workspaces that were never designed for full-time computer use. Working from a dining table, couch, or kitchen counter may lead people to sit too close to their screens or adopt awkward viewing angles that increase visual fatigue.

Impact of Remote Work: Reduced Time Outdoors

Working from home has eliminated many of the activities that once encouraged people to spend time outside. The following gave the eyes regular opportunities to shift their focus from nearby objects to distant ones:

Walking from a parking lot

Commuting

Grabbing lunch

Traveling between office buildings

Waiting outside before or after work

Remote work often replaces those moments with additional hours at a computer.

Looking into the distance gives the eye muscles a chance to relax after long periods of close-up work. Spending time outdoors also exposes the eyes to natural light and provides a break from the constant visual demands of digital screens.

Why Does Working From a Laptop Create More Eye Strain?

Unlike desktop monitors, laptops combine the screen and keyboard into a single unit. This design makes it difficult to position both at comfortable heights simultaneously. If the screen is raised to eye level, the keyboard becomes too high for comfortable typing. If the keyboard is in a comfortable position, the screen often sits too low.

Laptops also encourage people to work in a variety of locations instead of at a dedicated workstation. These changing environments often create inconsistent viewing angles, lighting conditions, and screen distances that make it harder for the eyes to remain comfortable.

Another challenge is limited display space. Smaller screens leave less room to view documents side by side, causing users to zoom in and out, scroll more frequently, and constantly shift their focus across crowded windows. Over the course of a workday, those repeated visual adjustments can contribute to eye fatigue.

Tips to Reduce Eye Fatigue

Remote work does not have to result in eye strain in home office. A few simple habits can make long hours in front of a screen easier and help reduce discomfort before it becomes a daily problem. Small adjustments are often easier to maintain than major changes, making them a practical part of any work routine.

Follow the 20-20-20 rule by looking at something about 20 feet away every 20 minutes for at least 20 seconds. Blink consciously during computer work to help keep the eyes naturally lubricated.

Adjust screen brightness so it matches the lighting in the room instead of appearing much brighter or darker. Increase text size instead of leaning closer to read emails or documents.

Keep your computer screen clean to reduce glare and improve readability.

Schedule short breaks between video meetings whenever possible. Have routine eye exams to stay on top of vision care.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Dehydration Affect Your Eyes During the Workday?

Not drinking enough water can contribute to dry, irritated eyes because the body has fewer fluids available to maintain a healthy tear film. Combined with long hours of screen use, dehydration may make eye discomfort more noticeable.

Drinking water regularly throughout the day and taking short breaks from digital devices can help support overall eye comfort, especially in dry indoor environments.

Can Air Conditioning Make Dry Eyes Worse?

Air conditioning can reduce humidity and create airflow that causes tears to evaporate more quickly, leaving the eyes feeling dry or irritated. The effect may be more noticeable for people who spend long hours working at a computer because they tend to blink less often.

Redirecting air vents away from your face, staying hydrated, taking regular screen breaks, and using lubricating eye drops if recommended by an eye care professional can help improve comfort.

Can Poor Internet Connections Increase Eye Strain?

Poor internet connections can indirectly contribute to eye strain. Choppy video calls, frozen screens, and blurry images often cause people to focus more intensely or spend extra time trying to read facial expressions and text.

While the connection itself does not harm the eyes, the additional visual effort and longer periods spent looking at the screen can increase fatigue.

Remote Work and Eye Health: Now You Know

Remote work has changed eye health for the worse, but you can incorporate healthier habits to avoid any issues.

Do you need more help staying healthy? Explore some of our other posts today.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.