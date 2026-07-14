One teen dead, another critical following east Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — A 15-year-old girl has died days after she and another teenage girl were shot in east Charlotte, prompting a homicide investigation.

Officers said they responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call shortly before 8 p.m. on July 10 on the 2600 block of Independence Boulevard.

Investigators said two juvenile girls suffered gunshot wounds and transported themselves to a local hospital.

On Tuesday, July 14, one of the victims, 15-year-old Ya-Monnie Houston, died from her injuries. The second victim remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Police have not released information about a suspect or what led to the shooting.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to call the CMPD’s homicide unit at 704-432-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

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