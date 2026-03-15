Poor lighting and driveway problems, such as cracks in the concrete, are some of the lesser-known factors that can have adverse impacts on curb appeal. Cluttered front yards with exposed utility components, such as HVAC units and electrical boxes, can also reduce modern curb appeal.

Knowing those factors is even more crucial nowadays, as home prices continue to rise. As the National Association of Realtors (NAR) predicts, home prices will keep increasing, growing about 2% to 3% in 2026.

By understanding those crucial yet lesser-known factors, you can address them immediately and instead, add and enhance curb appeal elements to make your property stand out in today's market.

Why Is It Called Curb Appeal?

According to Merriam-Webster, the first known use of the term "curb appeal" was in 1975. Its name comes from its meaning, which is a person's perspective of the property's visual attractiveness as seen from the street curb.

Curb appeal encompasses a home's exterior features, from landscaping to pathways, driveways, and entryways.

Does Curb Appeal Matter?

Yes.

Curb appeal for homes isn't just mere vanity. It matters in many ways, from a financial standpoint to neighborhood pride, and even the emotional and mental well-being of a property's occupants.

Financial Impact

The stronger the curb appeal of a property, the better its visual attractiveness, and the higher its perceived value. Indeed, according to an article published by Phys.org, compared to comparable properties located in the same neighborhood, homes with a strong curb appeal sell for 7% more on average.

Neighborhood Pride

Positive curb appeal is contagious.

When a homeowner makes curb appeal-boosting investments, it often encourages the neighbors to do the same. The more homeowners who do so, the more visually appealing and cohesive the neighborhood becomes. Such aesthetic appeal and cohesiveness give residents a reason to be proud.

Furthermore, the more beautiful, well-maintained homes there are in an area, the more valuable people will regard the neighborhood and the properties within it.

Occupants' Emotional and Mental Well-Being

When the residents of a property with excellent curb appeal come home, the first thing they'll see is a warm, welcoming exterior. It can give them a "fuzzy," happy feeling, bringing about relaxation and calmness.

On the other hand, if the first thing people see whenever they come home is an ill-maintained, messy front yard, it can become a chronic source of stress. It can make thoughts of neglect, unfinished chores, and unattended tasks come to mind.

What Are the Lesser-Known Factors Influencing Curb Appeal That You Should Know About?

Improving curb appeal with plants and landscaping in general is one of the most popular strategies to give that "wow" factor to a home's exterior. A good enough reason is that well-maintained and controlled natural elements make a home appear warmer and more tranquil.

Still, there are things that, if ignored or neglected, can become "eyesores" and impact a home's curb appeal, despite it having an otherwise pretty garden and landscaped exteriors.

Driveway Problems

Smooth, safe driveways and walkways can help enhance functionality and curb appeal, as this page exploring Nashville's premier asphalt contractor points out.

Unfortunately, the exact opposite can happen if you fail to maintain your driveway and it develops problems like:

Cracks

Potholes

Pooling water

Settling or sinking sections

Stubborn oil stains

Moss or weed growth

Spalling (flaking of the surface)

Such problems can result in a significant reduction in your home's concrete curb appeal, not only because they look unsightly but also because they can be safety risks. They can pose slip, trip, and fall risks (e.g., cracks, potholes, and sinking sections), and increase the likelihood of surfaces becoming slippery (pooling water).

Poor Lighting

Poor, defective, or inadequate lighting can lower your home's curb appeal because it makes your property look unsafe, uninviting, and gloomy. It detracts from or even erases your abode's landscaping and architectural features after dark.

A dim, gloomy, or dark exterior can make prospective homebuyers develop the impression that your home lacks maintenance and security.

Messy Front Yards

No matter how beautiful the trees and flowering plants are in your garden, if your lawn is a mess, your curb appeal will suffer, because people who view your property from the street will likely think you've neglected it and that it lacks maintenance.

Whether it's a rusted outdoor HVAC unit or an electrical box that stands out, overgrown landscaping, children's and pets' toys, or garden debris everywhere, all these things can make your home look uninviting from the outside. It can create the perception that if the exteriors are not welcoming, so will the interiors.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are Other Common Curb Appeal Mistakes?

Not paying attention to the fence, gate, mailbox, and house number are other common curb appeal mistakes. Forsaking peeling exterior wall paint, letting windows go all dark and dingy, and not addressing a tired front door that's showing obvious signs of old age and wear are other examples.

Should You Pay Attention to Curb Appeal Even if You're Not Selling?

Yes. You should never underestimate and ignore curb appeal, even if you don't have plans of selling, because it can affect your home's overall value and your borrowing power.

Suppose you plan to live for as long as possible in the same home. However, you also plan to use it as some form of security when taking out a loan, such as a home equity loan, perhaps to pay for a significant expense like a home renovation or your child's education.

Since curb appeal has a bearing on your home's overall value, it will also impact how much you can borrow against your home equity.

Another reason curb appeal should matter even if you're not selling is that, as mentioned above, it can affect mental well-being.

Keep Your Home's Curb Appeal High

From driveway problems like cracks and gaps in the concrete to messy yards and poor lighting that makes your home look gloomy, all these are lesser-known, yet often overlooked factors that influence curb appeal. Whether you plan to sell or not, don't ignore these elements, as they can impact home value and your borrowing power.

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