If you have a senior dog restless at night, your pooch's veterinarian would likely suggest modifying their routines, exercise, and environment. They'll advise upping the amount of playtime, walks, and cognitive engagement.

Retraining and ensuring a comfortable sleep environment can help, too. Depending on the culprit behind nighttime dog anxiety and restlessness, vets may also recommend medications and supplements.

It's vital that you, as a loving "fur parent," speak to the vet soon after you notice changes in elderly dog behavior. They may indicate canine cognitive dysfunction syndrome (CCDS).

CCDS is common. A study published on the National Library of Medicine states that the (underestimated) prevalence rate of CCDS is 19% for dogs 11 to 13 and over 45% for canines aged 15.

The sooner the vet can see your furry family member, the sooner they can establish a senior dog sleep improvement plan.

Why Is My Senior Dog Restless at Night?

Dogs, including senior canines, may become restless at night for the same reasons humans do when trying to go to sleep. As a CBS News article points out, they may feel uncomfortable as a result of the temperature of the room they're in or because they're anxious or in pain.

Dogs may also experience nighttime restlessness because of CCDS, also referred to as "doggy dementia." Just like humans, aging dogs may experience a decline in functioning, including their cognitive abilities.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), CCDS can manifest as restlessness or waking at night. Such indications may result from the dysfunction's effects, such as:

Sensory changes like vision or hearing loss, which could impact a dog's depth of sleep

Central nervous system disorders that can affect sleep-wake cycles

Sleeping more during the day, which could lead to being active and awake longer at night

Increased sensitivity (e.g., to noises that can easily rouse them from sleep)

How to Calm a Restless Senior Dog at Night?

The first, most crucial step to calm restless dogs, whether they're puppies or in their golden years, is to consult an experienced veterinarian. With their skills, knowledge, expertise, and diagnostic tools, vets can rule out medical issues that could be making your senior dog restless at night.

Professional Diagnosis

In addition to CCDS, many other potential health conditions can lead to nighttime restlessness in senior pooches, including:

Joint pain

Arthritis

Digestive problems

A sleeping environment that's too hot or too cold

Illnesses like urinary tract infections

Lack of daytime movement and stimulation

By taking your senior dog to the vet, the animal healthcare professional can perform physical exams, behavioral analyses, and diagnostic tests. They'll use their findings to establish an accurate diagnosis and create an appropriate treatment plan.

Veterinarian-Prescribed Treatment Plan

Depending on the cause of your canine family member's restlessness, the vet may prescribe medications for your dog.

They may, for instance, have you give your pooch anxiolytics (medicines to help with anxiety) or antibiotics (for infections). Your dog may also have to take pain relievers or anti-inflammatories for joint problems.

Prescription melatonin may benefit your aging pup, too. It may serve as a senior dog sleep aid.

Your trip to the vet is also a good time to ask them about their take on dog CBD supplements. Get their advice and professional opinion on the pros and cons of these products, and if they're appropriate for your senior pooch.

At-Home Remedies

Whether or not the vet rules out potential medical conditions making your senior dog restless at night, there are several things you can do at home to help calm and relax your pooch.

One is to increase their daytime and before-bed engagement and stimulation with activities that expend physical and mental energy. Examples include:

More frequent walks

Playing their favorite games

Using food puzzle toys

Practicing tricks

Engaging in obedience activities

You should also ask the vet for advice on retraining your senior doggo to help induce sleep. A key step usually involved in this program is reinforcing a feeding, exercise, and just-before-bedtime potty schedule.

Be mindful of your pooch's sleep environment, too, specifically the room's temperature and their bed's condition and comfort level.

If panting and drooling accompany restlessness at night, chances are, your doggo is too hot. If they're shivering and trembling, it's likely that they feel too cold. Adjust the thermostat to see if this could help.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do Senior Dogs Need Exercise Every Day for Better Sleep?

Yes. Physical activity and mental stimulation are natural sleep aids for canines, including senior dogs.

Physical activity helps burn off excess energy. If not expended, this can lead to "surplus" liveliness and restlessness at night.

Mental stimulation can also come from daily walks and play. It can help senior dogs sleep better since it "tires" them out, too. At the same time, it engages their cognitive faculties and can assist in keeping their brains sharp.

How Much Exercise Should Your Pooch Get?

How much exercise your senior dog needs depends on their current health and medical conditions. Your best, safest bet is to ask the vet.

In general, however, most healthy dogs should ideally exercise 30 to 60 minutes daily. As for senior dogs with mobility issues or other similar health conditions, 20 minutes usually suffice.

Will Adjusting Dinner and Nighttime Potty Schedule Help With Nighttime Restlessness?

Yes, in most cases, feeding your pup a bit earlier at night can help with restlessness. It gives them more time to digest their meal before sleeping. Remember: Indigestion can make dogs restless.

You should also consider taking your dog outside for a before-sleep bathroom break. It can help make the need to pee or poop less likely to occur during sleep.

Help Your Senior Pup Sleep Better

The problems associated with having a senior dog restless at night extend to more than sleeplessness for everyone. If your older pup can't sleep well at night, chances are, you won't be able to, either. Both of you will feel lethargic the following day, putting you and your pup's health at more risk.

Before that happens, take your beloved pooch to the vet for accurate diagnosis, proper treatment, and advice on at-home remedies.

