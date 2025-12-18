If you're struggling to conceive, you may benefit from proper fertility nutrition, which experts say should be plant-forward and focus on whole foods for fertility. It boasts nutrients for healthy conception (e.g., iron, zinc, folate, and B vitamins), and at the same time, limits sugar, processed items, and saturated and trans fats.

You should also know that you're not alone with conception problems, either. As an article published by YaleNews points out, 9% of men and 11% of women in the U.S. of reproductive age experience fertility problems.

While following a fertility diet isn't a 100% guaranteed way to conceive, it can help boost conception naturally and support better reproductive health. It can also help improve your (and your partner's) overall health and well-being.

What Are the Signs of Infertility?

The CDC explains that "infertility" is the inability to conceive or get pregnant after at least one year of unprotected sex. It's of particular concern to women, as their fertility undergoes a steady decline with age.

Infertility may occur with or without any other symptoms. In some women, however, it may also manifest as having no menstrual periods or irregular periods.

In some men, hormonal symptoms, such as changes in sexual function and hair growth, may occur.

What Is the Best Age for Fertility?

The "best" age for fertility in women is during their peak reproductive years, which is between their late teens and late 20s, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Once women are in their 30s, their fertility already starts to decline.

The best age for fertility doesn't automatically translate to being the best age to get pregnant, as conceiving in one's early teens can be too early.

What Are Expert-Advised Fertility Nutrition Tips?

From focusing on plant-forward meals to whole foods and essential nutrients like iron and folate that support reproductive and pregnancy health, these are some of the key pregnancy nutrition advice and tips from experts you should consider following.

Not only can they help you achieve better fertility health, but they're also great for your overall wellness.

Incorporating More Plants and Whole Foods Into Your Diet

Plant-based and whole foods can help support healthy fertility nutrition. They provide essential nutrients that aid in:

Hormonal balance

Inflammation reduction

Egg and sperm quality improvement

Reproductive health

Blood sugar regulation

Eating More Leafy Greens

Leafy greens are rich in antioxidants, iron, and folate. Such nutrients are essential for reproductive wellness.

Going for Legumes

Legumes, such as beans and lentils, are excellent sources of plant-based protein, folate, and spermidine. They can help promote better implantation and encourage sperm health.

Filling up With Good Fiber

The fiber in whole grains, including oats and quinoa, can give you (and your partner) steady energy while also managing insulin and blood glucose (sugar) levels. A study published in the Journal of Pharmacy and Bioallied Sciences says that problems with insulin and blood glucose, specifically diabetes, have an association with infertility.

Making Fruits and Veggies a Must

Fruits and veggies are rich in phytonutrients and antioxidants, which help fight cell damage and protect delicate egg and sperm cells. They also play crucial roles in immunity, aiding the body in combating illnesses that can interfere with or make conception more challenging.

Choosing Lean Proteins

You also need lean proteins, which you can get from plants (e.g., soy, legumes, nuts, and seeds) and animals (e.g., chicken breast, turkey, and seafood). They deliver essential amino acids, zinc, and iron for cell repair and hormone production.

Like the other whole foods listed in this fertility nutrition guide, lean proteins support reproductive health and ovulation.

Supplementing With Essential Nutrients That Support Fertility

Depending on your and your partner's current health status and condition, taking supplements that support healthy fertility may be beneficial for conception.

Some of the key nutrients often taken as supplements to aid with fertility include:

Folic acid or vitamin B9

Vitamin D

Iron

B vitamins

Antioxidants

Prenatal multivitamins

Zinc

Omega-3 fatty acids

CoQ10

Before taking any product, however, please ensure that you first consult with your doctor or a specialist dietician and nutrition company. They can provide tailored guidance and personalized advice on which specific nutrients can help with your fertility, conception, and pregnancy.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Foods Should You Avoid if You're Trying to Conceive?

Some foods and beverages can give rise to problems with conception and during pregnancy, such as overly processed meats and those that contain saturated and trans fat (e.g., red meats and fatty/deep-fried dishes).

You should also avoid alcohol and excessive caffeine, as they can interfere with hormonal production. They can even damage egg and sperm cells.

What Is the Best Diet for Fertility?

There's no single "best" diet for fertility.

However, according to researchers of a study published in PubMed Central, the pro-fertility diet and Mediterranean diet (MeD) can be beneficial for those trying to conceive. They focus on plant-derived protein, high-fiber foods, and low glycemic index foods. They also aim to minimize the consumption of trans fats.

What Other Strategies Can Boost Fertility?

Aside from focusing on a diet that supports fertility, you should engage in regular, moderate exercise to improve your health and chances of conceiving. Physical activity can help balance hormones, reduce stress, and manage weight, all of which can be beneficial for those trying to get pregnant.

You should also aim to get at least seven to nine hours of good-quality sleep. Establish a routine in which you go to bed at the same time every night and avoid blue screens one to two hours before bedtime. Instead of watching TV or using your phone, read a book or listen to music instead.

Quitting smoking is just as crucial, as the smoke in tobacco can be very harmful to reproductive and overall health.

Make Fertility Nutrition a Priority

While proper fertility nutrition isn't a fool-proof way that guarantees conception, it can still help, as it ensures you get the necessary nutrients that support reproductive health, hormonal balance, and overall well-being.

By eating more plant-based and whole foods, lean proteins, and supplementing if and when needed, you're more likely to conceive and have a healthy pregnancy.

