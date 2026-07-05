‘Commercial village’ planned at Huntersville site

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Mission Properties purchased a Huntersville site this week, marked for new apartments and retail.

The Charlotte-based developer paid $7.4 million for 19.1 acres at Stumptown and Statesville roads, according to Mecklenburg County property records. The sale closed June 30.

Mission is planning a “commercial village” with up to 247 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments across a mix of four-story multifamily buildings and two-story carriage homes, according to site plans filed with the town of Huntersville. The development will also have about 40,000 square feet of commercial and retail space across six buildings, located at Maruti Avenue and Stumptown and Statesville roads, as well as a series of 10-foot-wide multi-use trails.

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