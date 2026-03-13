Getting out of the bath can be challenging for many reasons, but luckily, a plethora of solutions exist to make it easier. Options such as grab bars, walk-in showers and baths, adhesive flooring, and more can allow users to maintain their independence and lessen the risk of serious injury.

The Ohio Department of Aging reports that a staggering 80% of senior falls every year occur in the bathroom. As if this statistic were not frightening enough, 200,000 seniors receive treatment in emergency rooms every year for injuries related to the bathroom in general, highlighting a need for safe and accessible features in these areas.

Here are some of the best bath solutions that can help you get out of the bath, so that you can feel comfortable and secure.

What Can I Use to Help Me Get In and Out of the Bathtub?

How can you modify your bathroom with features that will help you enter and exit the bathtub or shower? Here are some key adjustments to consider.

Grab Bars

Grab bars are essential for seniors, and not just for bathing and showering. A sudden moment of unsteadiness or slipping can turn disastrous quickly, with falls leading to broken hips and other drastic injuries.

Install grab bars at the entrance to your shower or tub, so you will be able to hold onto them while you hoist yourself into the bathing area. Additionally, they are safeguards in case of slippage or other common types of shower accidents.

Walk-in Showers and Bathtubs

Walk-in bathtubs and showers are the best solution for seniors because they do not require extensive mobility. They also allow caregivers to assist with bathing when needed.

Installing a walk-in shower or bathtub is often a major renovation. Look for experts who offer high-quality models, such as https://bathsolutions.ca/.

Nonslip Mats, Strips, or Adhesives

Even when tubs and showers are designed with stone that prevents slipping, accidents can still happen. Nonslip accessories provide an extra layer of security, so you can have peace of mind when navigating a wet floor.

Nonslip accessories come in many different forms, including:

Mats outside the bath or shower

Adhesive strips

Tub mats

Adhesive circles and other shapes

Bath and Shower Chairs

Whether you are unable to stand or you simply need a break during your shower or bath time, chairs designed for bathing activities are indispensable. Chairs are typically made out of plastic and rubber to maximize durability and prevent rusting. They often have rubber feet that will keep them planted on the floor, so you do not have to worry about accidentally moving.

Some chairs can also be used as transfer benches. The chair straddles either side of the bathtub or shower, and users can sit on the chair and move one leg in, and then the other.

What Exercises Help You Get Out of the Bath?

Just because you use mobility aids and other assistive devices does not mean you cannot work on getting in and out of the tub independently. There are several exercises you can incorporate into your workout routine that will strengthen your muscles and prolong independence. They include:

Squats: Strengthen your core, glute, and calf muscles, as well as general lower body strength

Strengthen your core, glute, and calf muscles, as well as general lower body strength Calf Raises: Maintain stability and balance in your ankles so you can support your body weight more easily

Maintain stability and balance in your ankles so you can support your body weight more easily Side Leg Raises: Strengthen hip muscles and improve flexibility and range of motion by lifting legs to the side

Strengthen hip muscles and improve flexibility and range of motion by lifting legs to the side Wall Push-Ups: Provide the benefits of traditional push-ups, but without the excessive strength needed

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Else Can Benefit From Bath Exit Aids?

While seniors are the main demographic that requires accessible bath options, installing bath safety features is ideal for many different types of users. Some other people who may benefit from bath safety solutions include:

Toddlers and children

Individuals recovering from surgery or other major medical procedures

Disabled individuals or those with chronic illnesses

People who require mobility aids in their day-to-day lives

Installing a bath area with accessibility features can help multiple people in the same household as well. Safer methods for entering and exiting the bath may also reduce injuries in general, because individuals won't have to lift their legs, and can worry less about slips and falls.

Are Elderly Bath Solutions Available in Senior Living Communities?

Typically, yes. Since senior living communities are designed for elderly residents who want to downsize or need help with everyday tasks, bath safety features are one of the many characteristics of living quarters that prioritize senior well-being.

Senior independent living communities have accessible baths to aid residents who have mobility challenges with getting in and out of the bath or shower. Seniors who reside in assisted living or memory care may require caretakers to help them bathe and wash their hair, which is why walk-in accommodations or extra space are essential.

Why Is Bath Safety Important for Senior Independence?

As we age, independence becomes even more important. Seniors who want to age in place and maintain control of their daily schedules and activities may also need independence in the bathtub or shower.

Bath safety features allow seniors to control how they bathe and for how long. Walk-in tubs eliminate the need for assistance from a family member or caregiver.

Showers or bathtubs that don't require users to step up allow those who need mobility aids, such as wheelchairs or walkers, to independently enter and exit their bathing area. Added features, such as built-in benches or shower chairs, allow users to take breaks during their routines.

Getting Out of the Bath Can Be a Breeze

Whether you are a senior with mobility issues or you simply desire a safe solution, you should not have to worry about injuries while getting out of the bath. Use this guide to find ideal bathroom solutions for your home, and design a space that accommodates all of your needs.

Would you like to learn more about accessibility and home remodels? Take a look around our website for more ideas and inspiration for your next project.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.