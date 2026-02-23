You can prevent skin cancer if you protect yourself from harmful UV rays by wearing a broad-spectrum sunscreen anytime you're outdoors. Tanning beds increase the risks, so it's best to avoid them. Consider getting regular checkups if you've had a bad sunburn before.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, 1 in 5 Americans will have skin cancer by the time they're 70 years old. The chances of someone around you dealing with the condition in their life are quite high.

A lot of people enjoy spending time outside since there are many fun activities you can do today. Melanoma awareness is important if you work outdoors or love hiking and going to the beach.

What Does the Beginning of Skin Cancer Look Like?

You may miss the early skin cancer symptoms since you might not be feeling any pain. It's easy to ignore some changes on your skin if they just look minor.

Visit your dermatologist if you have a mole that suddenly looks asymmetrical. The edges being ragged and having multiple colors may be a sign of skin cancer. Other symptoms to look out for are:

Itchy Inflamed patches

A persistent rough patch

A dark line under your nails

How Do I Identify If I Have Skin Cancer?

It's good to pay attention to changes in your skin so you can visit a doctor if you see anything odd. Try to check your skin at least once a month in good lighting. A mirror can help you examine areas you may not be able to reach with your arms. Noticing new growth or sores early can be life-saving.

The American Cancer Society says the 5-year relative survival rate for localized melanoma is over 99%. You have a very good chance of beating skin cancer if you notice the signs early.

A doctor will perform a skin cancer screening, which allows them to closely examine the changes. A biopsy involves removing a small sample for lab tests. You won't always need to do a biopsy, but it allows the tests to be more conclusive.

Don't wait until you have pain to visit a doctor. Early tests have saved many lives, and being aware is better than constantly wondering what's going on in your body. You can take advantage of RCCA's comprehensive treatment approach if you have skin cancer or any other type.

Tips for Preventing Skin Cancer

The choices you make every day can increase or lower your risk of getting skin cancer later in your life. Never wait until you see damage to start taking good care of yourself.

Wear Broad-Spectrum Sunscreen

Ensure your sunscreen protects you from UVA and UVB rays. Apply it every morning and reapply it every two hours. You shouldn't just use sunscreen on your face and neck because all exposed areas need sun protection.

A good broad-spectrum sunscreen should be Sun Protection Factor (SPF) 30 and above. Keeping a small bottle of sunscreen in your bag or car will be helpful in case you forget yours at home. It helps you reduce the need for skin cancer treatment, such as Mohs surgery or chemotherapy.

Avoid Peak Sun Hours

The sun is harsher in the middle of the day, especially during the summer in Charlotte. You should avoid spending time outside in the late morning or early afternoon if you can. UV rays are very intense during those times. You can always check the UV index using a weather app on your phone.

It's not always possible to avoid going outside during peak sun hours. Spending time in shaded areas and setting alarms to help you reapply your sunscreen will ensure you're protected.

Wear Protective Clothing

If you wear light and breathable clothing, you can use it to protect yourself from the sun. Clothes add an extra layer of protection. Use items like:

Wide-brimmed hat

Long-sleeved shirts

Lightweight pants

The skin around your eyes is thin and can easily get sunburnt. Choose sunglasses with UV protection if you'll be in the direct sun for a long time.

Skip Tanning Beds

You may love the way your skin glows after being on a tanning bed. Artificial tanning makes you more likely to develop skin cancer. It exposes you to harmful UV radiation in just a short amount of time.

Don't risk your long-term health looking for a temporary glow.

Protect Children and Teens Early

You can prevent your kids from getting skin cancer if you teach them safe habits early in their lives. Make sun protection fun by allowing them to pick colorful hats they can wear when going outside.

If you put sunscreen near your door or make it part of their get-ready routine, they're less likely to forget it.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Skin Cancer Only Caused by the Sun?

No. You may know of someone who developed skin cancer even though they spent most of their time indoors. The risks can be high due to:

Poor immunity

Family history

Smoking

You shouldn't ignore protection even if the sun isn't the only cause of skin cancer.

Does Darker Skin Eliminate Risk?

No. Your risk may be lower if you have darker skin. Melanoma can still appear on areas like:

Your palms

Soles

Under your nails

Knowing about the causes of skin cancer and the ways to avoid it is important for everyone. You shouldn't ignore the best protection measures because you have a darker skin tone.

Can Skin Cancer Come Back After Treatment?

Yes. Once your doctor does tests and says you're cancer-free after treatment, don't stop taking good care of yourself. It's possible for the cancer to recur. Visiting your specialist for checkups will help you determine how you're doing.

Look out for new growth at home and follow all the instructions your doctor gives you.

Get the Best Protection Against Skin Cancer

You need to be consistent when applying sunscreen if you want to reduce your risk of skin cancer. Broad-spectrum products are better than those that focus on one type of UV rays. Wearing long-sleeved shorts and light pants when it's hot can give you an additional layer of protection.

It's easier to treat skin cancer if you detect it early by keeping up with your checkups. Get more wellness tips on our news page.

