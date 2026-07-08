Waiting until your roof starts leaking and causing water damage only costs you more when getting a new roof. You'll be able to save energy if you prevent leaks from allowing indoor air to escape. Roof damage affects insulation and walls if it's detected too late.

According to RubyHome, 33% of homeowners get a new roof because their current one is leaking. You don't have to wait until there's damage you can't ignore to start planning roof replacement.

Other systems in your home are probably also failing because your roof isn't working as it should.

Should a 20-Year-Old Roof Be Replaced?

Sometimes yes. You might need to get a new roof after 15 to 20 years if you have asphalt shingles. Ask experts to inspect your roof if it has already reached its lifespan. They'll let you know whether replacing it is a good idea depending on:

The quality of the initial installation

Extent of weather exposure

The amount you're incurring on frequent repairs

Summers in Charlotte speed up the rate at which roofing materials wear out. If you have missing nails on your 20-year-old roof, it will also slowly start leaking. These are important roof damage signs you should be watching out for:

Curling or cracked shingles

Missing roofing materials

Sagging sections

How Long Does It Take To Replace a Roof?

Around one to three days. After experts inspect your home, they can give you an estimate of the time. It's a good idea to plan for replacement on days with good weather. Check the forecast in your area and book expert residential roof replacement services early.

If your home has several separate sections, it might take longer to replace the entire roof. Contractors need to ensure every section is well connected. Leaving gaps will only cause the roof to start letting in water when it rains or snows.

Repairing the structures under your roof ensures the new one will have a stable base. Check that the decking and insulation are in good condition. You can then get new ones or repair the damaged areas before contractors start bringing in new materials.

Any additional work will increase the time the crew takes to install the new roof. Unique designs require contractors to be extra careful, too.

Benefits of Getting a New Roof Before Leaks

Some homeowners wait until they see a roof leak because they feel like it saves them money. At first, you might think you're extending the duration for which your current one serves you. Learn why the best time for a new roof is before you even see pooling water, so you don't end up with an emergency.

Preventing Expensive Water Damage

Living in a home with mold growth will make you feel uncomfortable. You don't have to put your family's health at risk by waiting for roof leaks to reach out to replacement experts.

A tiny hole in your roof will slowly start allowing moisture to enter your home. It's not uncommon to not see any water at first. The wooden beams and walls absorb it quickly. If you have seen spots on your roof or are getting sick more often, it could be due to water damage.

A new roof lets you avoid the stress of repairing your walls after the paint starts flaking. Keep water from staining your walls or discoloring your beautiful ceiling. Prevent roof leaks from happening in the first place, since it's safer than acting when the damage has already spread.

More Time To Plan Your Budget

A roof replacement cost can vary depending on your home and the materials. Take your time so you don't choose the wrong material or hire someone who doesn't have the best experience for the job. You'll have more time to budget if you start considering a new roof early. Ensure you:

Compare several materials and how well they work for your needs

Ask experts for advice based on your budget

Read reviews of the contractors you're thinking of hiring

Never wait until your roof has leaked and destroyed your furniture or appliances to think about a new one. You might have to choose the cheapest option because you hadn't budgeted for it. Considering the roof maintenance needs helps you feel more confident in whatever material you choose.

Improving Energy Efficiency

Did you recently get a new HVAC system, but your energy bill isn't going down at all? Let experts inspect your roof for damage.

You might be surprised to learn that it's the reason your home doesn't feel comfortable anymore. After replacing the roof, you'll keep the conditioned air indoors. Even a tiny hole can cause your HVAC to overwork and use a lot more energy.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Happens to My Old Roofing Materials After Replacement?

The contractor will help you get rid of them. Roofing experts come with disposal containers to remove the old materials during the job.

You don't have to worry about blocking your driveway or frustrating your neighbors. The contractors also use local programs to recycle some materials.

Do New Roofs Come With Warranties?

Yes. You'll void your warranty if you install a new roof over the old one. Ask what it covers before you spend money on any material. When you know the kind of protection you'll get in the future, you'll have peace of mind.

Experienced roofers also know about the rules that come with warranties. Consider asking them for tips before shopping.

Can I Add Solar Panels After Installing a New Roof?

Absolutely. Inform the roofer about your plans. It allows them to ensure the foundation they create is strong enough to support the added weight.

Your current beams might be able to hold a new roof, but not with solar panels on top of them. Plan both upgrades at the same time, even if the solar panel job will be done later on.

Planning for Roof Replacement Proactively

Weighing your options for a new roof before you even see water spots caused by leaks is better than waiting. You'll have time to set aside enough money.

Emergency roof replacement often causes people to settle for options they don't really like. By acting early, you can also avoid wasting money on high energy bills. Read more news for home improvement tips.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.