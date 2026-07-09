Judge rules man not guilty by reason of insanity in 2021 Rock Hill shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A York County judge has found a man not guilty by reason of insanity in the 2021 fatal shooting of 25-year-old Jaleel Jones in Rock Hill.

Nathan Jarrod Thomas admitted to shooting Jones, stealing his vehicle, and abandoning Jones’ body before calling police to report the crime.

During Thursday’s hearing, testimony showed Thomas was suffering from severe mental illness at the time of the shooting and was unable to distinguish right from wrong.

Mental health experts previously found Thomas incompetent to stand trial for several years before determining he was competent to participate in court proceedings this year.

Prosecutors did not dispute the findings that he was legally insane when the killing occurred.

Instead of serving a prison sentence, Thomas will remain in a secure South Carolina state psychiatric hospital under court supervision.

Any future release would require approval from a judge following recommendations from mental health officials.

Jones’ family attended Thursday’s hearing and said the ruling was painful, expressing disappointment that they do not feel justice was served.

They also vowed to oppose any future effort to release Thomas from state custody.

©2026 Cox Media Group