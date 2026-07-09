Matthews intersection closed due to gas leak

MATTHEWS, N.C. — An intersection in Matthews is closed on Thursday afternoon due to a natural gas leak.
Crews at the intersection of McKee and Pleasant Plains roads are working to fix it.
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Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the repairs, where Piedmont Natural Gas and Matthews Fire & EMS responded.
PNG sent a statement: “We received a call earlier this afternoon that a third-party excavator unaffiliated with Piedmont Natural Gas struck and damaged a gas line near the intersection of McKee and Pleasant Plains roads in Matthews.”
Avoid the area and use alternate routes, such as Weddington Road or East John Street.
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