Persistently high home prices, combined with elevated mortgage rates, are among the primary reasons moving to a new home in 2026 is stressful. They're causing potential home buyers to feel the pinch of widespread economic insecurity.

The act of moving homes itself is something many people describe as extremely stressful.

According to Yahoo News, for instance, a survey found that 19% of Americans say moving is more stressful than getting a divorce. About a third say it's more stressful than planning a wedding. Over four in ten even admitted to crying during the moving process.

By understanding what makes moving so stressful, you can prepare better, take proactive steps to reduce stress and anxiety, and enjoy a smoother transition to your new home.

What Are Common Moving Mistakes?

A common mistake people make when relocating to a new city or home is not having a detailed, organized moving plan.

An example is failing to allocate adequate time for decluttering the old house and packing each room's items. While it depends on how many personal belongings you have, you can avoid this error by dedicating at least two days to packing all your stuff per room.

Not having an organized plan can also lead to another big moving mistake: packing and bringing stuff you don't really need to your new place. Prevent this by decluttering early and creating (and sticking to!) a new house checklist enumerating the items you need.

Remember: The more stuff you pack, transport, and move into your new house, the more expensive your overall relocation will be.

What Not to Forget When Moving?

Before your big move, never forget to pack an "open-first" box (or suitcase). Label it as such, and ensure it contains all these essentials:

Critical paperwork, including IDs, passports, birth certificates, and new house papers (e.g., mortgage documents)

Prescription medications and a well-stocked first-aid kit

Toiletries and personal care items, including bath soap, shampoo, conditioner, toothbrush, toothpaste, toilet paper, hand soap, and towels

Bedding

One to two days' worth of a change of clothes

Electronics and tools, such as smart device chargers (for phones, tablets, and laptops), flashlights, basic tools (e.g., box cutters, scissors, screwdrivers), and power strips

Cleaning implements, such as dish soap, rags, paper towels, and trash bags

Why Is Moving to a New Home in 2026 Stressful?

Many factors can make moving to a new home even more stressful in 2026, including rising home prices. On top of these are today's mortgage rates, which remain high.

The move itself, particularly the logistics side of things and the increasing cost of labor, can also add to consumers' growing concerns surrounding relocations.

Rising Home Prices

While home prices aren't going up exponentially, unlike the surges during the pandemic era, they're still going up.

According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), for instance, there was a 0.3% year-over-year increase in the median sales price of existing homes in February 2025. The jump has brought the median to $398,000.

Such rising costs are contributing to the stress that individuals and households intending to move in 2026 experience.

Elevated Mortgage Rates

Like home prices, mortgage rates have also seen steep increases over the years.

As reported by Experian, they reached a record 23-year high in 2023. While they have fallen since then, they remain elevated throughout 2025. The credit reporting agency says there aren't any expectations of them changing significantly in 2026.

Complex Logistics and Moving Tasks

Moving has and will continue to be a stressful life event because it involves a major disruption of your:

Daily routines

Physical environment

Social circles

Financial stability

Moving requires you to undertake a sheer volume of tasks. You have to find a new home and clean the old place out to prepare it for sale (or the next occupants/renters). You have to pack your stuff, transport your belongings to the new house, and unpack and organize them all.

With so many things to do, it's understandable to experience cognitive, physical, and emotional overload.

What Can You Do to Make Your Move Less Stressful?

While there's no foolproof way to make a move 100% stress-free, one thing you can do to make it less "painful is to research the location of your new home well beforehand. Look at the area's cost of living, safety, neighborhood security, and amenities.

Next, establish your relocation and travel expenses. Do your homework and consider the benefits of hiring local movers. Get quotes from at least three moving services, and take the time to look into their background, customer satisfaction, and service history.

Don't forget about the utilities for your new place, and the cost of setting them up. Think electricity, water, gas, internet, and cable/satellite TV.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Should You Do With Stuff You Don't Want or Need in the New House?

You have several options: sell, donate, throw, or recycle stuff you won't need or don't want to bring to your new home.

Consider selling items that work well as used goods. Large furniture, kitchen appliances, and surplus electronics are perfect examples. Books you've already read, kitchen gear you rarely use, and children's toys that are still in good condition can go into your "moving out sale," too.

You may also want to look up a reputable charitable organization near you that accepts donations. Charities may even pick them up for you (such as furniture, books, toys, non-perishable food, and clothing).

Are There Moving Services That Do Everything for You?

It depends on how you define "everything," but there are full-service moving companies that you can partner with to make your move as efficient and less stressful as possible.

Full-service movers will go to your old house, pack your belongings, and load them into their trucks with care and specialized equipment. They'll then safely transport (or move) your items to and unload them in your new house.

Moving to a New Home Doesn't Have to Be a Nightmare

Moving to a new home is undoubtedly stressful. However, with proper preparation, adequate planning, and a team of professional movers on your side, you can make it smoother, more organized, and even exciting.

