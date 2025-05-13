Prosecutors: Teens met through soccer team, planned deadly shooting on WhatsApp

CHARLOTTE — Prosecutors say the teens accused of killing an innocent woman in Lancaster met each other through a soccer team and planned the crime on WhatsApp.

A juvenile court hearing was held Tuesday for the 13, 14 and 15-year-old suspects in Larisha Thompson’s shooting death.

Police said the group of teens and young adults planned to go to Riverside Road on May 3 and shoot at a car.

That’s exactly what they’re accused of doing, taking the life of a young mother.

All suspects remain in custody with immigration holds.

VIDEO: 6 charged in Lancaster mother’s death, could be removed from U.S.