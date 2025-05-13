Manager at Charlotte Popeyes shot in drive-thru over burnt biscuits

CHARLOTTE — Burnt biscuits led to a burst of bullets outside of a south Charlotte Popeyes, and one manager ended up being shot.

Channel 9’s Hunter Sáenz learned it happened Sunday afternoon outside of the Popeyes on South Boulevard near Interstate 485, and new video shows different vantage points of the brawl over biscuits.

One video appears to show two men fighting in the parking lot. Then, two shots ring out, and one of the men was left on writhing on the ground.

It turns out that they’re both managers at that Popeyes, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

One eyewitness saw it unfold firsthand while he was inside the fast-food restaurant with his family.

“He was going in the back and started arguing with the guy over some burnt biscuits,” the witness said. “He took the plate with the burnt biscuits and threw it on the ground.”

Moments later, dash camera video shows the two men walking out of the Popeyes. Another video from an eyewitness shows the victim throwing punches first, then the suspect pulls out a gun and fires. Seconds later, video shows the suspected gunman walk back into the restaurant as those inside scurry away.

“You always think, ‘He’s going nuts now and will shoot around and that’s it for us,’” one witness told Sáenz.

Nobody else was hurt, and the suspect was seen walking away from the restaurant.

Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Rodney Wood. He’s currently facing a charge of attempted murder.

The victim was shot twice but is currently recovering.

Channel 9 reached out to Popeyes to ask how an employee managed to be on the job with a gun, and if any of their policies are changing. We’ll update this article when we hear back.

