Gov. Tim Walz to release 'Good Neighbors,' inspired by ICE surge in Minnesota and the pushback

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is working on a book inspired in part by the massive immigration enforcement surge in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area earlier this year and by the extensive pushback of local residents.

“Good Neighbors” will be published next year, W.W. Norton & Company told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

“Last winter, Minnesotans from all walks of life showed up for one another with compassion, courage and resilience,” Walz, a Democrat, said in a statement.

“Here in Minnesota, it’s simple — we call it being a good neighbor. I’ve always been fascinated by the ways in which we keep community in America, and how we interweave our lives.”

Walz, 62, became a national figure in 2024 after Vice President Kamala Harris chose him as her running mate in what was eventually a losing effort against President Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance. A Norton spokesperson declined to comment on whether Walz will write about the campaign, saying no additional information beyond the press release was currently available.

Walz was a prominent critic of ICE’s actions, including the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in January. The state of Minnesota is suing the federal government, alleging that ICE cost the local economy more than $600 million in damages.

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