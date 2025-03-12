2025 St. Patrick’s Day parades, parties and festivals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ready to feel Irish for a day? You’re in luck.

Here’s a list of St. Patrick’s Day festivals, parades, and celebrations happening this weekend.

March 14-16 – Shamrock ‘n’ Roll Festival in Downtown Kannapolis

Enjoy live music, games, craft beer, vendors, and other entertainment at the annual Shamrock ‘n’ Roll Festival on West Avenue in Downtown Kannapolis. Link

March 15 – Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival in Uptown

See bagpipers, Irish dancers, floats, and more at the annual Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival in Uptown. The parade steps off at 11 a.m. at Tryon and 9th. The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tryon Street between 3rd Street and Levine Avenue of the Arts. Link

March 15 – Green River Revival at Whitewater Center

Watch as the Whitewater Center’s resident leprechaun transforms the river green (at 1 p.m.) or start the day with the Color Me Green 5K Trail Run at 9 a.m. There will also be yoga and live music. Admission is free. Parking costs $12. Link

March 15 – Luck of the Village at Birkdale Village

Enjoy Irish music and dance performances and other festivities from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on The Plaza at Birkdale Village. Link

March 15 – Shamrock‘n the Village at Ballantyne Village

The Village turns green for the 8th annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration featuring bagpipers, a DJ, green beer, and other entertainment. Festivities start at 4 p.m. Link

March 15 – Rich & Bennett’s St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl in Uptown

Paint the town green with thousands during Rich & Bennett’s 23rd annual St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl. Tickets include an event T-shirt and koozie, raffle entry, and pub crawl discount card. The check-in/kickoff party is from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the pub crawl party lot at 419 E. 7th Street. $20-$30. Link

March 15 – Shamrocks & Shenanigans Festival and Bar Crawl in Mooresville

The festival will feature Irish dancers, pipe bands, food trucks, and other entertainment on Broad and Main Streets from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are required for the bar crawl portion of the event at $25/$30 per person. Link

March 15 – Old Town St. Patrick’s Day Festival in Rock Hill

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with live music, inflatables, food, and vendors from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Black Street in Rock Hill. Admission is free. Link

March 15 – Spring Fling Festival and St. Patrick’s Parade at Baxter Village/Fort Mill

Enjoy games, inflatables, and other entertainment at the festival from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Baxter Town Center, and see bagpipers, Irish dancers, and floats at the annual St. Patrick’s Parade that starts at 5 p.m. Link

March 15 – St. Paddy’s Crawls in South End, NoDa and Plaza Midwood

Tickets include admission to more than 30 bars and breweries, swag and giveaways, and entry into the scavenger hunt game. Check-in begins at 4 p.m. Tickets start at $15. For adults ages 21 and older. Link

March 15 – ShamROCK Concert at The Hangar in Matthews

Wear your green and have a shamrockin’ good time with the Coldplay tribute band Fix You from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Hangar at 251 N. Trade Street. Link

March 15-16 – St. Paddy’s Day Weekend Block Party at Lake Norman’s Social District

Catawba Avenue and the Old Town Public House in Cornelius will be buzzing with festivities, including live music, outdoor games, a vendor village, and food trucks. 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. Link

