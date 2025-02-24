Cirque du Soleil’s reimagined ‘OVO’ to dazzle Charlotte this summer

CHARLOTTE — Cirque du Soleil is bringing its iconic show, “OVO,” to Charlotte this summer with a renewed version featuring a reimagined set design and new acrobatic acts, along with original characters.

The show, which has enchanted more than 7 million people in 40 countries since opening in 2009, will be performed at Bojangles Coliseum from Aug. 28-31.

From mighty crickets bouncing off trampolines to a hypnotic spider contorting inside her web, the cast features 100 people from 25 different countries.

Performance times are 7 p.m. Aug. 28-29, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Aug. 30 and 1 p.m. Aug. 31.

Tickets go on sale March 3. Club Cirque members can buy tickets starting Feb. 24.

For more information, go to cirquedusoleil.com/ovo.

