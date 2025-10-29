The 30 most popular homes for sale in Fayetteville, North Carolina

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Fayetteville, North Carolina metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 20 Pine St, W Lillington, NC 27546
- Views: 331
- List price: $233,600
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,432
- Price per square foot: $96.05
- See 20 Pine St, W Lillington, NC 27546 on Redfin.com
#2. 3649 Standard Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28306
- Views: 317
- List price: $334,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,164
- Price per square foot: $154.76
- See 3649 Standard Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28306 on Redfin.com
#3. 6591 River Rd, Fuquay Varina, NC 27526
- Views: 267
- List price: $784,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,747
- Price per square foot: $285.40
- See 6591 River Rd, Fuquay Varina, NC 27526 on Redfin.com
#4. 12082 Nc 42, Fuquay Varina, NC 27526
- Views: 263
- List price: $499,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,150
- Price per square foot: $232.51
- See 12082 Nc 42, Fuquay Varina, NC 27526 on Redfin.com
#5. 168 Tanning Ridge Dr, Dunn, NC 28334
- Views: 261
- List price: $417,750
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,563
- Price per square foot: $162.99
- See 168 Tanning Ridge Dr, Dunn, NC 28334 on Redfin.com
#6. 3217 Jura Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28303
- Views: 258
- List price: $429,900
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,710
- Price per square foot: $115.88
- See 3217 Jura Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28303 on Redfin.com
#7. 521 Offing Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28314
- Views: 250
- List price: $174,999
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,546
- Price per square foot: $113.19
- See 521 Offing Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28314 on Redfin.com
#8. 3226 Lynnhaven Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28312
- Views: 244
- List price: $224,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,267
- Price per square foot: $177.51
- See 3226 Lynnhaven Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28312 on Redfin.com
#9. 739 Nicole Dr, Sanford, NC 27332
- Views: 241
- List price: $190,250
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,024
- Price per square foot: $94.00
- See 739 Nicole Dr, Sanford, NC 27332 on Redfin.com
#10. 4627 Cheltenham Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28304
- Views: 228
- List price: $139,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,628
- Price per square foot: $85.38
- See 4627 Cheltenham Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28304 on Redfin.com
#11. 5905 Waters Edge Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28314
- Views: 222
- List price: $225,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,440
- Price per square foot: $156.25
- See 5905 Waters Edge Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28314 on Redfin.com
#12. 280 Hook Dr, Lot 13 Fuquay Varina, NC 27526
- Views: 218
- List price: $850,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,425
- Price per square foot: $248.18
- See 280 Hook Dr, Lot 13 Fuquay Varina, NC 27526 on Redfin.com
#13. 83 Brax Carr Way, Angier, NC 27501
- Views: 217
- List price: $345,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,549
- Price per square foot: $222.72
- See 83 Brax Carr Way, Angier, NC 27501 on Redfin.com
#14. 2809 Carabid Ct, Hope Mills, NC 28348
- Views: 210
- List price: $185,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,701
- Price per square foot: $108.76
- See 2809 Carabid Ct, Hope Mills, NC 28348 on Redfin.com
#15. 120 Mabry Rd, Angier, NC 27501
- Views: 210
- List price: $610,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,668
- Price per square foot: $228.64
- See 120 Mabry Rd, Angier, NC 27501 on Redfin.com
#16. 11 Northwood Dr, Fuquay Varina, NC 27526
- Views: 206
- List price: $369,400
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,634
- Price per square foot: $226.07
- See 11 Northwood Dr, Fuquay Varina, NC 27526 on Redfin.com
#17. 2051 Osceola Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28301
- Views: 201
- List price: $88,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 950
- Price per square foot: $92.63
- See 2051 Osceola Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28301 on Redfin.com
#18. 8841 Kenridge Ln, Fuquay Varina, NC 27526
- Views: 201
- List price: $375,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,190
- Price per square foot: $171.23
- See 8841 Kenridge Ln, Fuquay Varina, NC 27526 on Redfin.com
#19. 410 W Barrington St, Dunn, NC 28334
- Views: 198
- List price: $264,900
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,961
- Price per square foot: $135.08
- See 410 W Barrington St, Dunn, NC 28334 on Redfin.com
#20. 100 Waterford Dr, Angier, NC 27501
- Views: 197
- List price: $283,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,288
- Price per square foot: $219.72
- See 100 Waterford Dr, Angier, NC 27501 on Redfin.com
#21. 1425 Raeford Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28305
- Views: 194
- List price: $1,489,500
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 7 | Square feet: 6,815
- Price per square foot: $218.56
- See 1425 Raeford Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28305 on Redfin.com
#22. 2203 Rolling Hill Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28304
- Views: 192
- List price: $270,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,852
- Price per square foot: $145.79
- See 2203 Rolling Hill Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28304 on Redfin.com
#23. 104 Buckhaven Ct, Holly Springs, NC 27540
- Views: 191
- List price: $564,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,677
- Price per square foot: $211.02
- See 104 Buckhaven Ct, Holly Springs, NC 27540 on Redfin.com
#24. 5247 N Old Stage Rd, Angier, NC 27501
- Views: 190
- List price: $483,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,340
- Price per square foot: $206.41
- See 5247 N Old Stage Rd, Angier, NC 27501 on Redfin.com
#25. 87 Prince Place Dr, Fuquay Varina, NC 27526
- Views: 190
- List price: $670,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,674
- Price per square foot: $250.56
- See 87 Prince Place Dr, Fuquay Varina, NC 27526 on Redfin.com
#26. 604 Rockport Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28311
- Views: 189
- List price: $304,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,398
- Price per square foot: $127.15
- See 604 Rockport Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28311 on Redfin.com
#27. 143 Hook Dr, Lot 23 Fuquay Varina, NC 27526
- Views: 189
- List price: $625,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,713
- Price per square foot: $230.37
- See 143 Hook Dr, Lot 23 Fuquay Varina, NC 27526 on Redfin.com
#28. 3109 Bancroft Ave, Fayetteville, NC 28301
- Views: 185
- List price: $255,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,982
- Price per square foot: $128.66
- See 3109 Bancroft Ave, Fayetteville, NC 28301 on Redfin.com
#29. 1661 Veanna Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28301
- Views: 182
- List price: $152,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,163
- Price per square foot: $130.70
- See 1661 Veanna Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28301 on Redfin.com
#30. 235 Lakeridge Dr, Cameron, NC 28326
- Views: 181
- List price: $275,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,738
- Price per square foot: $158.23
- See 235 Lakeridge Dr, Cameron, NC 28326 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.