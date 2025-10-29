The 30 most popular homes for sale in Fayetteville, North Carolina

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Fayetteville, North Carolina metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 20 Pine St, W Lillington, NC 27546

- Views: 331

- List price: $233,600

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,432

- Price per square foot: $96.05

#2. 3649 Standard Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28306

- Views: 317

- List price: $334,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,164

- Price per square foot: $154.76

#3. 6591 River Rd, Fuquay Varina, NC 27526

- Views: 267

- List price: $784,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,747

- Price per square foot: $285.40

#4. 12082 Nc 42, Fuquay Varina, NC 27526

- Views: 263

- List price: $499,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,150

- Price per square foot: $232.51

#5. 168 Tanning Ridge Dr, Dunn, NC 28334

- Views: 261

- List price: $417,750

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,563

- Price per square foot: $162.99

#6. 3217 Jura Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28303

- Views: 258

- List price: $429,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,710

- Price per square foot: $115.88

#7. 521 Offing Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28314

- Views: 250

- List price: $174,999

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,546

- Price per square foot: $113.19

#8. 3226 Lynnhaven Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28312

- Views: 244

- List price: $224,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,267

- Price per square foot: $177.51

#9. 739 Nicole Dr, Sanford, NC 27332

- Views: 241

- List price: $190,250

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,024

- Price per square foot: $94.00

#10. 4627 Cheltenham Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28304

- Views: 228

- List price: $139,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,628

- Price per square foot: $85.38

#11. 5905 Waters Edge Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28314

- Views: 222

- List price: $225,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,440

- Price per square foot: $156.25

#12. 280 Hook Dr, Lot 13 Fuquay Varina, NC 27526

- Views: 218

- List price: $850,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,425

- Price per square foot: $248.18

#13. 83 Brax Carr Way, Angier, NC 27501

- Views: 217

- List price: $345,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,549

- Price per square foot: $222.72

#14. 2809 Carabid Ct, Hope Mills, NC 28348

- Views: 210

- List price: $185,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,701

- Price per square foot: $108.76

#15. 120 Mabry Rd, Angier, NC 27501

- Views: 210

- List price: $610,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,668

- Price per square foot: $228.64

#16. 11 Northwood Dr, Fuquay Varina, NC 27526

- Views: 206

- List price: $369,400

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,634

- Price per square foot: $226.07

#17. 2051 Osceola Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28301

- Views: 201

- List price: $88,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 950

- Price per square foot: $92.63

#18. 8841 Kenridge Ln, Fuquay Varina, NC 27526

- Views: 201

- List price: $375,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,190

- Price per square foot: $171.23

#19. 410 W Barrington St, Dunn, NC 28334

- Views: 198

- List price: $264,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,961

- Price per square foot: $135.08

#20. 100 Waterford Dr, Angier, NC 27501

- Views: 197

- List price: $283,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,288

- Price per square foot: $219.72

#21. 1425 Raeford Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28305

- Views: 194

- List price: $1,489,500

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 7 | Square feet: 6,815

- Price per square foot: $218.56

#22. 2203 Rolling Hill Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28304

- Views: 192

- List price: $270,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,852

- Price per square foot: $145.79

#23. 104 Buckhaven Ct, Holly Springs, NC 27540

- Views: 191

- List price: $564,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,677

- Price per square foot: $211.02

#24. 5247 N Old Stage Rd, Angier, NC 27501

- Views: 190

- List price: $483,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,340

- Price per square foot: $206.41

#25. 87 Prince Place Dr, Fuquay Varina, NC 27526

- Views: 190

- List price: $670,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,674

- Price per square foot: $250.56

#26. 604 Rockport Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28311

- Views: 189

- List price: $304,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,398

- Price per square foot: $127.15

#27. 143 Hook Dr, Lot 23 Fuquay Varina, NC 27526

- Views: 189

- List price: $625,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,713

- Price per square foot: $230.37

#28. 3109 Bancroft Ave, Fayetteville, NC 28301

- Views: 185

- List price: $255,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,982

- Price per square foot: $128.66

#29. 1661 Veanna Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28301

- Views: 182

- List price: $152,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,163

- Price per square foot: $130.70

#30. 235 Lakeridge Dr, Cameron, NC 28326

- Views: 181

- List price: $275,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,738

- Price per square foot: $158.23

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.