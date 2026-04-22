Why an expert calls traffic stops one of the deadliest threats to law enforcement

CHARLOTTE — Two troopers’ cars were hit by an accused impaired driver during what an expert calls one of the deadliest threats law enforcement face: traffic stops.

Channel 9’s Eli Brand spoke with an academy expert about the training that kicks in when suspects don’t pull over.

Court documents say this all started around 1 a.m. Tuesday when a trooper saw a car driving slowly on Interstate 77.

The trooper says they suspected a DWI and tried to make a stop, but as soon as that attempted stop started, the chase kicked off.

Our cameras captured the aftermath Tuesday morning at the ramp from Brookshire Boulevard onto Interstate 85.

Christian Dossantos is facing multiple charges including fleeing arrest, damage to property, possession of a firearm by a felon, DWI, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“You know, many things are going through the trooper’s mind,” said Walter Kimble, a security consultant.

Kimble is also a former police chief. He taught classes on traffic stops and says they are some of the most dangerous situations law enforcement officers face.

“Motor vehicle stops and things that occur on the highway, unfortunately, for the most part cause the tragic loss of the majority of law enforcement in the United States,” said Kimble.

During the chase, documents say Dossantos hit two troopers’ cars and got up to 95 mph. They go on to say when he was stopped, he tried to jump and run, but was caught.

Our cameras captured video of a car that matches the description made in the documents of the car Dossantos was allegedly driving.

Kimble says every move has to be intentional in these situations.

“It was unfortunate that the vehicles were damaged,” he said. “Thankfully there was no human loss or injury that apparently occurred.”

One person had minor injuries in the crash. We asked if that was a trooper and have not heard back.

Kimble says if you ever see an officer trying to make a stop, keep as much distance as possible in case the situation turns dangerous.

©2026 Cox Media Group