Rowan County woman charged with first‑degree murder after husband’s death

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has upgraded charges against 58‑year‑old Yorleni Shoff to first-degree murder after her husband, 93‑year‑old Richard Shoff, died from severe head injuries sustained during an April 9 assault inside their Salisbury home.

Deputies responding to a 2 a.m. 911 call found evidence of a violent struggle and recovered a broken vase believed to be the weapon.

Yorleni Shoff was initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury, and domestic violence, then released on a $500,000 bond on April 17.

The next day, detectives were notified that Richard Shoff had died at Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte.

Yorleni Shoff

Investigators obtained a murder warrant on April 21 and located Shoff at a Salisbury hotel, where she was taken into custody without incident.

She is now being held without bond at the Rowan County Detention Center and is scheduled for her first court appearance on April 22.

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