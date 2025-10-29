The 30 most popular homes for sale in Hickory

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Hickory metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 205 Abington Rd, NW Lenoir, NC 28645

- Views: 493

- List price: $185,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,061

- Price per square foot: $89.76

#2. 3735 26th Street Dr, NE Hickory, NC 28601

- Views: 438

- List price: $275,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,979

- Price per square foot: $138.96

#3. 207 Stacy St, Morganton, NC 28655

- Views: 423

- List price: $265,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,229

- Price per square foot: $215.62

#4. 3575 Chetola Dr, Lenoir, NC 28645

- Views: 413

- List price: $415,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,619

- Price per square foot: $158.46

#5. 809 Pitts St, Morganton, NC 28655

- Views: 404

- List price: $116,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,176

- Price per square foot: $99.40

#6. 179 Kiziah Ln, Hickory, NC 28601

- Views: 378

- List price: $404,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,810

- Price per square foot: $144.09

#7. 9542 Riviera Dr, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673

- Views: 340

- List price: $743,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,264

- Price per square foot: $328.18

#8. 3750 Rabbits Run Pl, Lenoir, NC 28645

- Views: 330

- List price: $459,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,728

- Price per square foot: $168.59

#9. 3843 22nd St, NE Hickory, NC 28601

- Views: 320

- List price: $225,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,555

- Price per square foot: $144.69

#10. 1614 Brown Orchard Dr, Morganton, NC 28655

- Views: 311

- List price: $259,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,590

- Price per square foot: $100.35

#11. 807 15th St, NW Conover, NC 28613

- Views: 305

- List price: $325,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,886

- Price per square foot: $172.32

#12. 4620 Montclaire Ave, Morganton, NC 28655

- Views: 287

- List price: $289,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,870

- Price per square foot: $155.03

#13. 3453 Deal Mill Rd, Hudson, NC 28638

- Views: 279

- List price: $130,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

#14. 573 10th Avenue Dr, SE Hickory, NC 28602

- Views: 272

- List price: $50,350

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,125

- Price per square foot: $44.76

#15. 8558 Dancing Bear Ln, Blowing Rock, NC 28605

- Views: 272

- List price: $649,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,588

- Price per square foot: $408.69

#16. 206 Rocky Top Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681

- Views: 268

- List price: $119,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 980

- Price per square foot: $121.43

#17. 618 5th Ave, SW Hickory, NC 28602

- Views: 268

- List price: $125,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,106

- Price per square foot: $113.02

#18. 4980 Kiser Island Rd, Terrell, NC 28682

- Views: 257

- List price: $940,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,173

- Price per square foot: $432.58

#19. 532 6th Ave, SW Hickory, NC 28602

- Views: 254

- List price: $285,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,100

- Price per square foot: $135.71

#20. 8876 Tallow Tree Rd, Connelly Springs, NC 28612

- Views: 253

- List price: $125,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,500

- Price per square foot: $83.33

#21. 4159 Todd St, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673

- Views: 251

- List price: $1,495,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,048

- Price per square foot: $729.98

#22. 2256 Bolton Rd, Catawba, NC 28609

- Views: 251

- List price: $625,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,068

- Price per square foot: $302.22

#23. 200 Vista Pointe Dr, Stony Point, NC 28678

- Views: 249

- List price: $289,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,085

- Price per square foot: $139.04

#24. 1952 13th St, NE Hickory, NC 28601

- Views: 247

- List price: $325,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,632

- Price per square foot: $199.14

#25. 1013 Turnberry St, NE Lenoir, NC 28645

- Views: 247

- List price: $469,900

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,128

- Price per square foot: $150.22

#26. 4305 Burkemont Rd, Morganton, NC 28655

- Views: 241

- List price: $235,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,494

- Price per square foot: $157.30

#27. 2587 Penngate Dr, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673

- Views: 235

- List price: $649,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,854

- Price per square foot: $227.72

#28. 114 Joe Teague Rd, Hickory, NC 28601

- Views: 235

- List price: $335,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,134

- Price per square foot: $106.89

#29. 86 Sharon Valley Dr, Hickory, NC 28601

- Views: 228

- List price: $475,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,366

- Price per square foot: $200.76

#30. 271 Pinnacle Avenue Ave, Blowing Rock, NC 28605

- Views: 221

- List price: $800,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,865

- Price per square foot: $279.23

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.