The 30 most popular homes for sale in Rocky Mount

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Rocky Mount metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 609 Tarboro St, Rocky Mount, NC 27801
- Views: 491
- List price: $35,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,111
- Price per square foot: $16.58
#2. 816 Burton St, Rocky Mount, NC 27803
- Views: 408
- List price: $169,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,765
- Price per square foot: $96.26
#3. 906 Hill St, Rocky Mount, NC 27801
- Views: 321
- List price: $130,757
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,453
- Price per square foot: $53.30
#4. 335 Pennsylvania Ave, Rocky Mount, NC 27801
- Views: 281
- List price: $127,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,750
- Price per square foot: $46.18
#5. 3812 Gloucester Rd, Rocky Mount, NC 27803
- Views: 279
- List price: $305,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,901
- Price per square foot: $160.44
#6. 602 Dexter St, Rocky Mount, NC 27803
- Views: 269
- List price: $115,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,059
- Price per square foot: $108.59
#7. 35 Autumnwood Ln, Spring Hope, NC 27882
- Views: 246
- List price: $538,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,414
- Price per square foot: $223.24
#8. 509 W Walnut St, Tarboro, NC 27886
- Views: 245
- List price: $99,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,273
- Price per square foot: $78.48
#9. 9670 Valley Rd, Middlesex, NC 27557
- Views: 243
- List price: $285,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,377
- Price per square foot: $206.97
#10. 835 Sunset Ave, Rocky Mount, NC 27804
- Views: 225
- List price: $229,900
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,081
- Price per square foot: $110.48
#11. 1305 Pond Overlook Dr, Nashville, NC 27856
- Views: 222
- List price: $249,740
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,536
- Price per square foot: $162.59
#12. 3904 Crosswinds Dr, Rocky Mount, NC 27803
- Views: 220
- List price: $209,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,528
- Price per square foot: $137.37
#13. 923 Belvedere St, Rocky Mount, NC 27803
- Views: 213
- List price: $145,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,548
- Price per square foot: $93.67
#14. 3416 Hawthorne Rd, Rocky Mount, NC 27804
- Views: 205
- List price: $294,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,706
- Price per square foot: $108.98
#15. 3843 W Nc 97, Spring Hope, NC 27882
- Views: 204
- List price: $174,900
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,270
- Price per square foot: $77.05
#16. 306 E Main St, Whitakers, NC 27891
- Views: 196
- List price: $215,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,400
- Price per square foot: $89.58
#17. 4040 S Hathaway Blvd, Sharpsburg, NC 27878
- Views: 195
- List price: $215,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,240
- Price per square foot: $95.98
#18. 6996 Pleasant Grove Church Rd, Nashville, NC 27856
- Views: 191
- List price: $279,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,682
- Price per square foot: $166.41
#19. 1148 Sunset Ave, Rocky Mount, NC 27804
- Views: 184
- List price: $160,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,643
- Price per square foot: $97.38
#20. 100 Crestview Rd, Rocky Mount, NC 27801
- Views: 180
- List price: $99,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,404
- Price per square foot: $70.51
#21. 3821 Mansfield Dr, Rocky Mount, NC 27804
- Views: 178
- List price: $949,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 7,781
- Price per square foot: $121.96
#22. 111 S May St, Spring Hope, NC 27882
- Views: 177
- List price: $194,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,114
- Price per square foot: $174.96
#23. 2148 Acorn Hill Rd, Tarboro, NC 27886
- Views: 176
- List price: $210,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,104
- Price per square foot: $190.22
#24. 1306 Warren St, Tarboro, NC 27886
- Views: 173
- List price: $175,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,692
- Price per square foot: $103.43
#25. 605 Judge St, Rocky Mount, NC 27803
- Views: 172
- List price: $129,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,099
- Price per square foot: $118.20
#26. 11335 E Nc 97, Rocky Mount, NC 27803
- Views: 168
- List price: $217,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,552
- Price per square foot: $139.82
#27. 424 Daughtridge St, Rocky Mount, NC 27801
- Views: 165
- List price: $164,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,196
- Price per square foot: $137.12
#28. 531 Green Pasture Rd, Rocky Mount, NC 27801
- Views: 163
- List price: $224,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,306
- Price per square foot: $172.21
#29. 1400 Dogwood Ave, Rocky Mount, NC 27804
- Views: 160
- List price: $149,500
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,442
- Price per square foot: $103.68
#30. 1820 Burnt Mill Rd, Rocky Mount, NC 27804
- Views: 157
- List price: $259,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,772
- Price per square foot: $146.16
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.