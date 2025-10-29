The 30 most popular homes for sale in Rocky Mount

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Rocky Mount metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 609 Tarboro St, Rocky Mount, NC 27801

- Views: 491

- List price: $35,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,111

- Price per square foot: $16.58

- See 609 Tarboro St, Rocky Mount, NC 27801 on Redfin.com

#2. 816 Burton St, Rocky Mount, NC 27803

- Views: 408

- List price: $169,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,765

- Price per square foot: $96.26

- See 816 Burton St, Rocky Mount, NC 27803 on Redfin.com

#3. 906 Hill St, Rocky Mount, NC 27801

- Views: 321

- List price: $130,757

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,453

- Price per square foot: $53.30

- See 906 Hill St, Rocky Mount, NC 27801 on Redfin.com

#4. 335 Pennsylvania Ave, Rocky Mount, NC 27801

- Views: 281

- List price: $127,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,750

- Price per square foot: $46.18

- See 335 Pennsylvania Ave, Rocky Mount, NC 27801 on Redfin.com

#5. 3812 Gloucester Rd, Rocky Mount, NC 27803

- Views: 279

- List price: $305,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,901

- Price per square foot: $160.44

- See 3812 Gloucester Rd, Rocky Mount, NC 27803 on Redfin.com

#6. 602 Dexter St, Rocky Mount, NC 27803

- Views: 269

- List price: $115,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,059

- Price per square foot: $108.59

- See 602 Dexter St, Rocky Mount, NC 27803 on Redfin.com

#7. 35 Autumnwood Ln, Spring Hope, NC 27882

- Views: 246

- List price: $538,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,414

- Price per square foot: $223.24

- See 35 Autumnwood Ln, Spring Hope, NC 27882 on Redfin.com

#8. 509 W Walnut St, Tarboro, NC 27886

- Views: 245

- List price: $99,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,273

- Price per square foot: $78.48

- See 509 W Walnut St, Tarboro, NC 27886 on Redfin.com

#9. 9670 Valley Rd, Middlesex, NC 27557

- Views: 243

- List price: $285,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,377

- Price per square foot: $206.97

- See 9670 Valley Rd, Middlesex, NC 27557 on Redfin.com

#10. 835 Sunset Ave, Rocky Mount, NC 27804

- Views: 225

- List price: $229,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,081

- Price per square foot: $110.48

- See 835 Sunset Ave, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 on Redfin.com

#11. 1305 Pond Overlook Dr, Nashville, NC 27856

- Views: 222

- List price: $249,740

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,536

- Price per square foot: $162.59

- See 1305 Pond Overlook Dr, Nashville, NC 27856 on Redfin.com

#12. 3904 Crosswinds Dr, Rocky Mount, NC 27803

- Views: 220

- List price: $209,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,528

- Price per square foot: $137.37

- See 3904 Crosswinds Dr, Rocky Mount, NC 27803 on Redfin.com

#13. 923 Belvedere St, Rocky Mount, NC 27803

- Views: 213

- List price: $145,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,548

- Price per square foot: $93.67

- See 923 Belvedere St, Rocky Mount, NC 27803 on Redfin.com

#14. 3416 Hawthorne Rd, Rocky Mount, NC 27804

- Views: 205

- List price: $294,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,706

- Price per square foot: $108.98

- See 3416 Hawthorne Rd, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 on Redfin.com

#15. 3843 W Nc 97, Spring Hope, NC 27882

- Views: 204

- List price: $174,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,270

- Price per square foot: $77.05

- See 3843 W Nc 97, Spring Hope, NC 27882 on Redfin.com

#16. 306 E Main St, Whitakers, NC 27891

- Views: 196

- List price: $215,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,400

- Price per square foot: $89.58

- See 306 E Main St, Whitakers, NC 27891 on Redfin.com

#17. 4040 S Hathaway Blvd, Sharpsburg, NC 27878

- Views: 195

- List price: $215,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,240

- Price per square foot: $95.98

- See 4040 S Hathaway Blvd, Sharpsburg, NC 27878 on Redfin.com

#18. 6996 Pleasant Grove Church Rd, Nashville, NC 27856

- Views: 191

- List price: $279,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,682

- Price per square foot: $166.41

- See 6996 Pleasant Grove Church Rd, Nashville, NC 27856 on Redfin.com

#19. 1148 Sunset Ave, Rocky Mount, NC 27804

- Views: 184

- List price: $160,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,643

- Price per square foot: $97.38

- See 1148 Sunset Ave, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 on Redfin.com

#20. 100 Crestview Rd, Rocky Mount, NC 27801

- Views: 180

- List price: $99,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,404

- Price per square foot: $70.51

- See 100 Crestview Rd, Rocky Mount, NC 27801 on Redfin.com

#21. 3821 Mansfield Dr, Rocky Mount, NC 27804

- Views: 178

- List price: $949,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 7,781

- Price per square foot: $121.96

- See 3821 Mansfield Dr, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 on Redfin.com

#22. 111 S May St, Spring Hope, NC 27882

- Views: 177

- List price: $194,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,114

- Price per square foot: $174.96

- See 111 S May St, Spring Hope, NC 27882 on Redfin.com

#23. 2148 Acorn Hill Rd, Tarboro, NC 27886

- Views: 176

- List price: $210,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,104

- Price per square foot: $190.22

- See 2148 Acorn Hill Rd, Tarboro, NC 27886 on Redfin.com

#24. 1306 Warren St, Tarboro, NC 27886

- Views: 173

- List price: $175,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,692

- Price per square foot: $103.43

- See 1306 Warren St, Tarboro, NC 27886 on Redfin.com

#25. 605 Judge St, Rocky Mount, NC 27803

- Views: 172

- List price: $129,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,099

- Price per square foot: $118.20

- See 605 Judge St, Rocky Mount, NC 27803 on Redfin.com

#26. 11335 E Nc 97, Rocky Mount, NC 27803

- Views: 168

- List price: $217,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,552

- Price per square foot: $139.82

- See 11335 E Nc 97, Rocky Mount, NC 27803 on Redfin.com

#27. 424 Daughtridge St, Rocky Mount, NC 27801

- Views: 165

- List price: $164,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,196

- Price per square foot: $137.12

- See 424 Daughtridge St, Rocky Mount, NC 27801 on Redfin.com

#28. 531 Green Pasture Rd, Rocky Mount, NC 27801

- Views: 163

- List price: $224,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,306

- Price per square foot: $172.21

- See 531 Green Pasture Rd, Rocky Mount, NC 27801 on Redfin.com

#29. 1400 Dogwood Ave, Rocky Mount, NC 27804

- Views: 160

- List price: $149,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,442

- Price per square foot: $103.68

- See 1400 Dogwood Ave, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 on Redfin.com

#30. 1820 Burnt Mill Rd, Rocky Mount, NC 27804

- Views: 157

- List price: $259,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,772

- Price per square foot: $146.16

- See 1820 Burnt Mill Rd, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.